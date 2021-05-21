Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Finalize 2021 Preseason Schedule

May 21, 2021 at 01:01 PM
Chargers Communications
The dates and times of preseason matchups for the Los Angeles Chargers have been finalized.

Los Angeles opens the preseason as the road team against the Rams at SoFi Stadium for the 38th preseason meeting between the teams on Saturday, August 14, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The Chargers won the last preseason matchup with the Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2017, 21-19, and hold a 19-18 all-time advantage in the preseason.

On Sunday, August 22, at 4:30 p.m., the Bolts host San Francisco — the Chargers' most frequent preseason opponent — in Week 2 of the preseason for the first time since 2016. Los Angeles has posted 22 wins against the 49ers, the team's most wins against a single preseason opponent, and is riding a two-game winning streak.

Six days later, Los Angeles heads north to face Seattle for the third and final preseason game. The Bolts have squared off against the Seahawks 17 times in the preseason. The matchup marks the first preseason game between the two to take place in the Pacific Northwest since 2014. Kickoff for the Saturday, August 28 game is at 7:00 p.m.

All three games will be televised on CBS2 Los Angeles, the official broadcast partner of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers will also provide a free livestream of the CBS2 Los Angeles broadcast for all three preseason games on Chargers.com as well as the official team app (both are available in-market only).

