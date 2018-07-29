Practice Report: Key Observations from Day Two of Chargers Camp

WHO IMPRESSED:

Ricky Henne's Take:

Several rookies caught my eye today. Linebacker Kyzir White looks like he could be something special, and sure enough, he earned high praise from Head Coach Anthony Lynn later in the day. Wide receiver Dylan Cantrell also turned heads, making several nifty grabs in which he used his size advantage to haul in the tough catch. Undrafted linebacker D'Juan Hines had a pair of notable passes defensed in coverage while defensive tackle Justin Jones continues to show impressive strength and athleticism in the trenches.

Hayley Elwood's Take:

These past couple days have been all about the wide receivers for me, and another who showed out on Sunday was Dylan Cantrell. The Chargers' sixth-round pick had a few really impressive grabs on the day both in one-on-ones and team periods. After practice, Head Coach Anthony Lynn said Cantrell has improved the most among wideouts since he arrived, making the battle at wide receiver all the more intriguing.

Chris Hayre's Take:

Wide receiver has been the most intriguing position to watch through the first days of camp. Artavis Scott stole the show on Saturday. On Sunday, it was the rookie, Dylan Cantrell, who turned heads with a couple of impressive snags. There's a battle brewing behind Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin. The caveat to all of this? It's early. Don't count out Nelson Spruce, Geremy Davis and others.

ODDS AND ENDS:

Uchenna Nwosu and Michael Davis were among those who rotated in with the first-team defense.

Several former Bolts were in attendance including Shaun Phillips and Luis Castillo.

Head Coach Anthony Lynn announced that TE Austin Roberts suffered a torn ACL and will miss the season.

The Chargers are back at Jack Hammett Sports Complex Monday morning for the first padded practice of training camp.

BOLTS QUOTEBOOK:

"I feel good about what I'm seeing right now. Absolutely. I don't want to jump the gun. I want to get the pads on. I want to get into some games and if these guys keep progressing the way they are doing, everyone's going to be happy with us." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"I think we are very comfortable (as a defense). Right now, it is all about us and we are not worried about anybody else. We are better than we were last year at this moment. We have a lot of returning starters on offense and defense, so we better be comfortable." – CB Casey Hayward

"Personally, I don't really pay attention to a lot of the (hype) out there, and I don't think a lot of the guys on this team really pay much mind to it. You obviously know what people are talking about but when are any of these people right about anything? So, just don't listen to them. We worry about what we have here. Worry about getting better individually and as a team every single day, and I think with the pieces we have, everything will fall into place." – DE Joey Bosa

"(Putting pads on tomorrow) separates the boys from the men. Simple. Man, that's what football is — pads. Grown man football." – DE Melvin Ingram