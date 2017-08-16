Practice Report: Big Plays Highlight Wednesday's Action

Top plays, notes, quotes and more from Wednesday's action.

TOP PLAYS:

Geremy Davis authored the play of Chargers Camp with a leaping, one-handed snare down the right sideline.

Dwight Lowery made a sliding, Willie Mays-style over the shoulder catch for an acrobatic interception deep down field.

Philip Rivers fired a perfect 50-yard TD strike to Travis Benjamin in stride.

Tyrell Williams also caught a perfect 50-yard rainbow from Philip Rivers.

Trevor Williams had deep coverage on Tyrell Williams to prevent a deep pass.

Desmond King picked off the ball on his first snap of one-on-ones. He later leaped near the goal line to bat away a deep pass down the right sideline.

Jason Verrett timed his play on the ball perfectly to punch it away incomplete. Verrett also brought his teammates to their feet as he stuffed the rusher on a run play toward his side.

Keenan Allen got wide open after freezing the defense with one of his patented dekes.

Joey Bosa bull-dozed his way into the backfield for a would-be sack.

Cardale Jones showed perfect touch on a TD strike to Mitchell Page in the back corner of the end zone.

Michael Davis sliced across the line to stop the running back for a short gain.

Tre Boston used his left hand as he cut in front of the wideout to knock a deep pass to the ground.

Keenan Allen showcased his pristine route-running ability to shake free for several catches.

James Onwualu ended the day with an interception.

WHO IMPRESSED:

Ricky Henne's Take:The secondary showed out with a number of standout plays, and made sure everyone knew just how well they were playing. Boisterous and enthusiastic, they celebrated each big play with infectious energy. The defense authored the most INTs and pass breakups of training camp, but the offense made their fair share of plays as well. Travis Benjamin and Tyrell Williams had several deep completions, while Keenan Allen showcased his pristine route-running ability to shake free for several catches.

ODDS AND ENDS:

Head Coach Anthony Lynn said Casey Hayward tweaked his hamstring a bit, but doesn't expect it to be serious.

Practice resumes Thursday with a joint session with the New Orleans Saints at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. It's open to the public with gates opening at 9:00 a.m.

BOLTS QUOTEBOOK:

"We have a lot of work to do. I thought our first group played pretty good. They got about 10 plays in the first game. And then after that, we had some issues with our second and third groups. (With the) environment and the hype of (the first game), we didn't play like we were capable of. It's been a big point of emphasis the last couple days in practice.*" – *Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley

"It's a little bit of a crash course and a test of our mental fortitude if we can put the right sort of days together and rely on the work we've put into the whole camp."* – *Left Tackle Russell Okung