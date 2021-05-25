Why Does Peter Schrager Think Justin Herbert is Poised for a Big Second Season?

To say Justin Herbert had a dynamite rookie season would be putting it lightly.

He set numerous records including rookie passing touchdowns (31), rookie total touchdowns (36), and completions (396), to name a few.

And oh yeah, he earned AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors after entering Week 2's game against the Kansas City Chiefs right before kickoff and never looked back.

But now, it's onto Herbert's sophomore campaign.

Along with the addition of a new coaching staff in place, NFL Network's Peter Schrager believes No. 10 is poised to take a jump in year two due to the combination of a more "normal" offseason and the moves the Bolts have made over the last few months:

"The reason I see such a leap is he's got a regular offseason, so to say," Schrager said on Good Morning Football on Monday. "This is gonna be his team now … He had to learn how to play football in the NFL over Zoom and didn't have any in-person practice until they got to training camp. This is Justin Herbert's team … It's now (offensive coordinator) Joe Lombardi, it's now (head coach) Brandon Staley, and more importantly, it's Justin Herbert's team.