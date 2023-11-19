Chargers-Packers Game Day Updates

Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Bolts won the toss and elected to defer. The Chargers defense gave up some early yards but held firm at midfield when they stuffed and run on third-and-1 before a fourth-down pass was stopped short of the sticks. Justin Herbert and the offense started at the Green Bay 49-yard line but couldn't move the chains as Herbert threw incomplete on fourth-and-4 at the 43. The Packers then went three-and-out as the Bolts took over at their own 14 after a punt. The Chargers advanced to midfield before Austin Ekeler ripped off a 37-yard run to get into the red zone. The Bolts couldn't find the end zone, however, as they settled for a 25-yard field goal and led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.