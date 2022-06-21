Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

A Note to the Bolt Fam, from New Chargers Senior Writer

Jun 21, 2022 at 03:02 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Untitled-1

Watching the AFC West from afar this offseason, it seemed like each day was wilder than the day before.

Russell Wilson joined the Broncos, the Raiders added Davante Adams and the Chiefs had a seemingly stellar draft class. The division has seemingly been the talking point around the league for months.

The Bolts, of course, loaded up with some headline moves of their own by trading for Khalil Mack and signing J.C. Jackson in free agency.

Those big-name players will join an already talented roster that features a young franchise quarterback leading a potent offense, plus plenty of star power on defense.

I'm also new to the squad, and while I might not be as well-known as those names above, I'm absolutely fired up to be here.

I'm Eric Smith, the new Senior Writer for the Chargers.

My official job title might read something about how I'm here to lead and build out the Bolts internal written coverage of the team. And that's true.

But here's a better way to state it:

Our collective goal is to build off the incredible work already done here at the Chargers in video, social, editorial, photo and audio. Speaking specifically to our editorial plan, we will do our best to provide comprehensive coverage that is not solely focused on the field, but the people off of it, their incredible personalities that are here and everything this amazing region has to offer.

And, the chance to partner with Hayley Elwood is a special one. She has become a great friend over the years and is among the best in the league at what she does. I look forward to working with her and the rest of the Chargers incredible staff.

I'm not new to the NFL, as I spent the past six-plus years as the Team Reporter for the Minnesota Vikings.

It was a great run, and I am proud of the relationships I made and the work I did in purple.

This move is also one that is personally fulfilling to me, as my wife and I are both from Southern California. I grew up in Thousand Oaks and she's from Anaheim, so the chance to raise our family here is the perfect fit for us.

We welcomed our first child, a beautiful baby girl, into the world in May. And our 3-year-old Aussie Doodle named Bear is one of the lights of our lives.

We can't wait to get back to the West Coast next month for the start of training camp.

The Chargers are a team on the rise, one that many pundits believe could make a deep run this year.

Chargers.com will be there every step of the way to capture what is hopefully a special season to bring fans the content they crave and deserve.

Chargers fans, reach out and hit me up on Twitter, I can't wait to get to know the fanbase.

And I can't wait to get to work.

BOLT UP!

Image from iOS (1)

Related Content

news

Where Are Chargers in Offseason Power Rankings?

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus recently unveiled his offseason power rankings so check out where he slotted the Bolts.

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Players and Coaches Talk About the New Additions this Offseason

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the additions of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Zion Johnson, and more.

news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume XXIII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.

news

Why Chris Simms Thinks Justin Herbert is "Best Pure Thrower" in the NFL

See where the NBC Sports NFL analyst ranks Justin Herbert among the top 40 quarterbacks in the league.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

Latest News
Advertising