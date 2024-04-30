How Bolts Legend Nick Hardwick Returned to the Chargers

Things have been ramping for the last few months and will continue as the offseason program rolls along.

And Hardwick is filling in to his first NFL coaching role in a similar way he approached it as a player.

"I'm here to learn. I'm here to learn how to coach to be a better coach," Hardwick said. "I'm here to learn how to support the players, the coaching staff, to support [Offensive Line] Coach [Mike] Devlin, and give everybody the best that I can give for what they need."

"It's just learning and watching. I'm really observant," Hardwick later added. "Just watch the coaches and be super intent. Just like you did as a player, every day you try to improve on something that maybe you weren't as good at the day before."

As a former offensive lineman, Hardwick greatly appreciates the way the offensive line has been embraced by Harbaugh's staff and the Bolts front office.

That mantra has the Bolts assistant offensive line coach fired up.

"To have a coach say that offensive linemen are weapons and are valued is pretty awesome," Hardwick said. "We know how important we are. A lot of the players know how important we are, but to have a head coach reiterate that, you do feel special, but you should anyway."

Hardwick later added: "The new facility is coming, bringing in Coach Harbaugh and resources. The commitment level is there. That's exciting when you feel really supported. It's an exciting, exciting opportunity."

Oh, and if the Bolts ever need someone to snap the ball to Justin Herbert, Hardwick has no problem filling in for the time being like he did last week.

"I was getting some snaps in," Hardwick said with a laugh. "Somebody has to snap and it's nice to have the guys be in the drills with the offensive line so they have a shot to learn the techniques that we are trying to teach them. They needed an extra snapper and I'm available."