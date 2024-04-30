 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How Bolts Legend Nick Hardwick Returned to the Chargers

Apr 30, 2024 at 11:30 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Hardwick feature

If you asked Nick Hardwick about a possible coaching career during his playing days, his answer would have been quick and direct.

"I thought for sure I wouldn't coach," the Chargers assistant offensive line coach said with a laugh.

But as the former Chargers center stepped to the podium wearing a gray team-issued shirt Monday, it was as a Bolts coach and not a player.

Hardwick spent his entire 11-year career in the NFL with the Bolts, starting all of his 146 career games (including the postseason) at center. Hardwick is a member of the franchise's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

He spent some time away from the game after retiring in 2015 to be around his family and spend time with his children.

And it wasn't until the past several years that the 2004 third-round pick pick up the coaching bug after his kids got into the sport. Hardwick initially volunteered his time at an Indiana high school where he spent long hours breaking down film.

It was there where Hardwick re-ignited his fondness for the game. After nine years off, he felt like the time had come to try and get back in the NFL.

"I fell in love with the sport again," Hardwick said. "I had enough time [removed from the game] and spent a ton of time with my kids, raising them. They're 12 and 10-years old now.

"I felt comfortable with the place that they were," Hardwick continued. "They probably need to be out from underneath me a little bit. Every year about playoff time, is when it starts to hit you that [football] is my drug of choice. I wanted to be back in. I put my name in the hat."

That call would eventually come for Hardwick by none other than Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

While the Harbaugh was was filling out his staff, he gave Hardwick a ring.

The former center joked that while he did miss the first call, he accepted the coaching position within a matter of minutes the same night as the opportunity was too good to pass up.

"You only get so many chances to get back into the game," Hardwick said. "You want to talk about an opportunity to work with, not only him, but under [Offensive Line] Coach [Mike] Devlin, [Offensive Coordinator] Coach [Greg] Roman.

"With the direction this organization is heading and being really familiar with the organization," Hardwick added. "For me, it was the chance of a lifetime."

Hardwick didn't interact with Harbaugh as a player but was well aware of what the Head Coach's teams are known for — physicality.

He recalled what it was like when preparing for those teams and can't wait to help Harbaugh do the same in Los Angeles with the Chargers.

"I always remember when we played his teams, the defense said, 'Put on your big boy pants. This is going to be a real game, now.' Their offenses hit heavy and come after you," Hardwick said. "You remember when you play them. I'm happy to be part of that on the other side of things."

Hardwick 1

Things have been ramping for the last few months and will continue as the offseason program rolls along.

And Hardwick is filling in to his first NFL coaching role in a similar way he approached it as a player.

"I'm here to learn. I'm here to learn how to coach to be a better coach," Hardwick said. "I'm here to learn how to support the players, the coaching staff, to support [Offensive Line] Coach [Mike] Devlin, and give everybody the best that I can give for what they need."

"It's just learning and watching. I'm really observant," Hardwick later added. "Just watch the coaches and be super intent. Just like you did as a player, every day you try to improve on something that maybe you weren't as good at the day before."

As a former offensive lineman, Hardwick greatly appreciates the way the offensive line has been embraced by Harbaugh's staff and the Bolts front office.

That mantra has the Bolts assistant offensive line coach fired up.

"To have a coach say that offensive linemen are weapons and are valued is pretty awesome," Hardwick said. "We know how important we are. A lot of the players know how important we are, but to have a head coach reiterate that, you do feel special, but you should anyway."

Hardwick later added: "The new facility is coming, bringing in Coach Harbaugh and resources. The commitment level is there. That's exciting when you feel really supported. It's an exciting, exciting opportunity."

Oh, and if the Bolts ever need someone to snap the ball to Justin Herbert, Hardwick has no problem filling in for the time being like he did last week.

"I was getting some snaps in," Hardwick said with a laugh. "Somebody has to snap and it's nice to have the guys be in the drills with the offensive line so they have a shot to learn the techniques that we are trying to teach them. They needed an extra snapper and I'm available."

"It was like riding a bike," Hardwick said about snapping to Herbert. "It was great. You don't get many snaps out in the real world."

Related Content

news

Where Are Chargers in Post-Draft Power Rankings?

See where pundits around the league have the Bolts ranked after the 2024 NFL Draft
news

What Led J.K. Dobbins & Bradley Bozeman to Join the Bolts

"I knew what they were about. I knew what they wanted accomplished. I knew they wanted to play high-caliber, winning football here. That's exactly what I want to do."
news

Chargers 2024 Draft Report Card: Why the Bolts Earned High Praise For 9-Man Class

The Bolts earned nine grades of at least 'A-' or better by NFL pundits following the draft
news

What You Need to Know About 2024 Chargers Undrafted Free Agents

The Chargers on Saturday night they added 21 undrafted free agents to their roster

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft
video

Who's Next?: 2024 NFL Draft Hype Video

Watch never-before-seen pre-draft interviews with Justin Herbert, Derwin James Jr. and more while gearing up to find out who will be the next Chargers draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign J.K. Dobbins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back J.K. Dobbins.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ben Mason

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising