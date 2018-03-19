Nick Hardwick Analyzes the Mike Pouncey Addition

As the greatest center to ever play for the Bolts, Nick Hardwick is uniquely positioned to analyze the addition of Mike Pouncey.

A former three-time Pro Bowler, the veteran center agreed to terms on a two-year deal as he heads from South Beach to Hollywood.

So, what does Hardwick think of the move?

In essence, it was a pivotal one that can pay dividends in multiple ways.

"I've always said for years, you've got to have a strong, piercing middle three," he said. "Pouncey brings really quick feet, and nice athleticism to the middle. He's got a tenacity that's rare in the NFL anymore. Any time you get talented players on your roster who have a real work ethic that shows up on the field on game day, you are putting yourself in a better position to win regardless of what your game plan is that particular week."

With Russell Okung already in place at left tackle, Hardwick believes Pouncey is another veteran leader who provides priceless insight and guidance for Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp.

"I think to be flanked on either side by a veteran player is instrumental to them achieving their full potential," he continued. "That's going to work really well with the two young guards (working on either side of him.) Having Pouncey, having Russell on one side and Joe (Barksdale) on the other; you have a really good chance at having a special offensive line."

The Bolts already had a solid core intact up front as Philip Rivers was sacked a league-low 18 times in 2017.

While number 17 is surely thrilled by the Pouncey addition, the other player Hardwick thinks is likely over the moon is the running back who'll be pounding it up the middle.