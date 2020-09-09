NFL Super Stadiums Premieres Tonight on the Science Channel

In Los Angeles, home of Hollywood, showbiz and millions of die-hard sports fans, a team of elite engineers was tasked with building a record-breaking stadium that will put America's biggest sport on the biggest stage in Tinseltown. At an impressive 3.1 million square feet, SoFi Stadium is big enough to house two-high profile NFL teams, the LA Chargers and the LA Rams, boasts the biggest video board in all of sports, and will serve as the future host of Super Bowl LVI and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.

Together with the NFL, Discovery and Science Channel go behind the scenes to meet the fearless team of engineers who constructed this state-of-the-art stadium, as well as the executives, coaches and players from the Rams and Chargers as they prepare to take the field in their unparalleled new home.

The all-new, two-hour special NFL SUPER STADIUMS premieres the night before NFL Kickoff, Wednesday, September 9 at 8pm ET/PT on Science Channel and Saturday, September 12 at 11am ET/PT on Discovery, the day before the first game at SoFi Stadium, plus an encore on NFL Network Saturday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT.

Built from more than 6.5 million cubic feet of concrete and upwards of 70 thousand tons of steel, LA's SoFi Stadium will not only be home to two NFL teams, but is also equipped to become the next great entertainment landmark, hosting world-renowned music artists and live events. Battling eye-watering heights, neighboring LAX's relentless air traffic and blazing heat, the construction team had only 45 months to complete this incredible project, from groundbreaking until Opening Day.