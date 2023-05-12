Chargers Set For 6 Primetime Games in 2023

Get ready to watch the Bolts shine under the lights.
The NFL announced the 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday and have the Chargers are scheduled to play a total of six primetime games — one on Thursday Night Football, two on Sunday Night Football, two on Monday Night Football and one on Saturday.
Four of the games will be at home, while the other two will be on the road. The six primetime games are the maximum a team can have in a season.
Last season, the Chargers were tied for the most primetime games in the NFL with six and finished with a 3-3 record in those games.
Their victories included a big divisional win over the Broncos in Week 6 on _Monday Night Football, _a win over an eventual AFC playoff team in the Dolphins in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football and a Week 16 Monday night win over the Colts where the Bolts clinched a playoff spot.
Under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, the Bolts have played 10 primetime games over two seasons and are 3-0 in Monday Night Football games. The team is no stranger to tight games under the lights, as eight of those 10 games were decided by one score or less.
While games can be flexed later in the season, here's a breakdown of the Chargers six primetime in 2023 as it stands now:
Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Monday Night Football, 5:15 p.m. (PT)
The Chargers first primetime game follows their bye week as they host the Cowboys in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are no stranger to Inglewood, as they have played at SoFi each year that the stadium has been open. This matchup will be Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's first time calling plays against Dallas — the team he spent the past four seasons with as their offensive coordinator. Moore will get a chance to go up against a familiar face in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is one of the best defensive coaches in the NFL.
Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday Night Football, 5:20 p.m. (PT)
This Sunday Night Football matchup will feature firsts for both teams. For the Chargers, it will be the first time the Bolts play the Bears in Los Angeles. It will also be the first time that outside linebacker Khalil Mack will lineup against Chicago since being traded last offseason. The rebuilding Bears underwent a plethora of offseason moves this past offseason and will be led by dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago could be a sneaky team by the time this matchup comes around.
Week 9 at New York Jets, Monday Night Football, 5:15 p.m. (PT)
All eyes will be on this one. The Chargers second Monday Night Football game will be a treat as the team will travel to the East Coast and take on the Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback matchup of Justin Herbert and Rodgers will dominate headlines ahead of their first-ever meeting. The addition of Rodgers could the Jets into the AFC playoff hunt, so this matchup could hold a lot of weight down the line in terms of postseason seeding.
Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday Night Football, 5:20 p.m. (PT)
Speaking of possible matchups that could impact playoff standings, add this one to the list. The Chargers and Ravens were the fifth and sixth seeds in the AFC, respectively, in 2022 as both went 10-7. The Ravens come into Los Angeles for the first time since 2018 with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is fresh off a contract extension and has new receiving weapons. Not only will fans get to see two of the best young quarterbacks in the league face off, but each defense features plenty of star power, too.
Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday Night Football, 5:15 p.m. (PT)
The Chargers lone primetime game against an AFC West opponent will come against the Raiders in mid-December matchup. This will be the second of the two meetings between the teams in 2023 and also the second time the Bolts will have seen new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with his new team. Division games are always important, but with this one being in the final month of the season, it could mean even more depending on where the AFC West stands with one month to go.
Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills, Saturday Night Football, 5:00 p.m. (PT)
The Chargers are slated to finish off their primetime schedule at home in a battle between two of the most talented teams in the AFC. In this special Saturday night primetime game, the Chargers will host the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen the day before Christmas Eve. While a lot can change by the time late December rolls around, the talent between two of the favorites in the AFC could provide some late season fireworks.
