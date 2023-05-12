Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Set For 6 Primetime Games in 2023

May 11, 2023 at 05:02 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

10P

Get ready to watch the Bolts shine under the lights.

The NFL announced the 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday and have the Chargers are scheduled to play a total of six primetime games — one on Thursday Night Football, two on Sunday Night Football, two on Monday Night Football and one on Saturday.

Four of the games will be at home, while the other two will be on the road. The six primetime games are the maximum a team can have in a season.

Last season, the Chargers were tied for the most primetime games in the NFL with six and finished with a 3-3 record in those games.

Their victories included a big divisional win over the Broncos in Week 6 on _Monday Night Football, _a win over an eventual AFC playoff team in the Dolphins in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football and a Week 16 Monday night win over the Colts where the Bolts clinched a playoff spot.

Under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, the Bolts have played 10 primetime games over two seasons and are 3-0 in Monday Night Football games. The team is no stranger to tight games under the lights, as eight of those 10 games were decided by one score or less.

While games can be flexed later in the season, here's a breakdown of the Chargers six primetime in 2023 as it stands now:

Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Monday Night Football, 5:15 p.m. (PT)

The Chargers first primetime game follows their bye week as they host the Cowboys in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are no stranger to Inglewood, as they have played at SoFi each year that the stadium has been open. This matchup will be Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's first time calling plays against Dallas — the team he spent the past four seasons with as their offensive coordinator. Moore will get a chance to go up against a familiar face in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is one of the best defensive coaches in the NFL.

Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday Night Football, 5:20 p.m. (PT)

This Sunday Night Football matchup will feature firsts for both teams. For the Chargers, it will be the first time the Bolts play the Bears in Los Angeles. It will also be the first time that outside linebacker Khalil Mack will lineup against Chicago since being traded last offseason. The rebuilding Bears underwent a plethora of offseason moves this past offseason and will be led by dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago could be a sneaky team by the time this matchup comes around.

Photos: Chargers 2023 Schedule

Take a detailed look at who the Bolts will face in the 2023 season!!

PRE 1 LOS ANGELES
1 / 21
PRE 2 NEW ORLEANS
2 / 21
PRE 3 SAN FRANCISCO
3 / 21
WEEK 1 MIAMI
4 / 21
WEEK 2 TENNESSEE
5 / 21
WEEK 3 MINNESOTA
6 / 21
WEEK 4 LAS VEGAS
7 / 21
WEEK 5 BYE
8 / 21
WEEK 6 DALLAS
9 / 21
WEEK 7 KANSAS CITY
10 / 21
WEEK 8 CHICAGO
11 / 21
WEEK 9 JETS
12 / 21
WEEK 10 DETROIT
13 / 21
WEEK 11 GREEN BAY
14 / 21
WEEK 12 BALTIMORE
15 / 21
WEEK 13 NEW ENGLAND
16 / 21
WEEK 14 DENVER
17 / 21
WEEK 15 LAS VEGAS
18 / 21
WEEK 16 BUFFALO
19 / 21
WEEK 17 DENVER
20 / 21
WEEK 18 CHIEFS
21 / 21
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Week 9 at New York Jets, Monday Night Football, 5:15 p.m. (PT)

All eyes will be on this one. The Chargers second Monday Night Football game will be a treat as the team will travel to the East Coast and take on the Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback matchup of Justin Herbert and Rodgers will dominate headlines ahead of their first-ever meeting. The addition of Rodgers could the Jets into the AFC playoff hunt, so this matchup could hold a lot of weight down the line in terms of postseason seeding.

Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday Night Football, 5:20 p.m. (PT)

Speaking of possible matchups that could impact playoff standings, add this one to the list. The Chargers and Ravens were the fifth and sixth seeds in the AFC, respectively, in 2022 as both went 10-7. The Ravens come into Los Angeles for the first time since 2018 with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is fresh off a contract extension and has new receiving weapons. Not only will fans get to see two of the best young quarterbacks in the league face off, but each defense features plenty of star power, too.

Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday Night Football, 5:15 p.m. (PT)

The Chargers lone primetime game against an AFC West opponent will come against the Raiders in mid-December matchup. This will be the second of the two meetings between the teams in 2023 and also the second time the Bolts will have seen new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with his new team. Division games are always important, but with this one being in the final month of the season, it could mean even more depending on where the AFC West stands with one month to go.

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills, Saturday Night Football, 5:00 p.m. (PT)

The Chargers are slated to finish off their primetime schedule at home in a battle between two of the most talented teams in the AFC. In this special Saturday night primetime game, the Chargers will host the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen the day before Christmas Eve. While a lot can change by the time late December rolls around, the talent between two of the favorites in the AFC could provide some late season fireworks.

Single game tickets for the Chargers 2023 season go on sale to the general public at 7:00 p.m. (PT) via Ticketmaster.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Headline NFL's Biggest Games of 2023 Season

With the 2023 regular-season schedule released, NFL pundits have picked some of their top games to watch

news

Instant Analysis to the 2023 Chargers Schedule

Here are the top takeaways from Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith on the Bolts 2023 schedule

news

Top Reactions to Chargers 2023 Anime Video

Check out the top social media reactions to this year's schedule release video

news

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Schedule Announced; Bolts Slated To Appear in League-High Six Primetime Games

Public On-Sale of Select Single-Game Tickets Opens at 7:00 p.m. PT on Chargers.com

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising