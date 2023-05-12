Chargers Set For 6 Primetime Games in 2023

Get ready to watch the Bolts shine under the lights.

The NFL announced the 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday and have the Chargers are scheduled to play a total of six primetime games — one on Thursday Night Football, two on Sunday Night Football, two on Monday Night Football and one on Saturday.

Four of the games will be at home, while the other two will be on the road. The six primetime games are the maximum a team can have in a season.

Last season, the Chargers were tied for the most primetime games in the NFL with six and finished with a 3-3 record in those games.

Their victories included a big divisional win over the Broncos in Week 6 on _Monday Night Football, _a win over an eventual AFC playoff team in the Dolphins in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football and a Week 16 Monday night win over the Colts where the Bolts clinched a playoff spot.

Under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, the Bolts have played 10 primetime games over two seasons and are 3-0 in Monday Night Football games. The team is no stranger to tight games under the lights, as eight of those 10 games were decided by one score or less.

While games can be flexed later in the season, here's a breakdown of the Chargers six primetime in 2023 as it stands now:

Week 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Monday Night Football, 5:15 p.m. (PT)

The Chargers first primetime game follows their bye week as they host the Cowboys in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are no stranger to Inglewood, as they have played at SoFi each year that the stadium has been open. This matchup will be Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's first time calling plays against Dallas — the team he spent the past four seasons with as their offensive coordinator. Moore will get a chance to go up against a familiar face in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is one of the best defensive coaches in the NFL.

Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday Night Football, 5:20 p.m. (PT)