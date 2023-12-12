Where Are the Bolts in Week 15 Power Rankings?

The Chargers have a quick turnaround as they travel to take on the Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
Ahead of their primetime matchup against Las Vegas, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 15.
No. 25: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last Week: 22)
No. 25: NFL Nation – Kris Rhim – ESPN (Last Week: No. 22)
No. 26: Eric Edholm - NFL.com (Last Week: No. 21)
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos on Legends Weekend at SoFi Stadium
No. 27: Frank Schwab – Yahoo Sports (Last Week: 22)
No. 27: Josh Kendall – The Athletic (Last Week: 22)
No. 28: David Helman – Fox Sports (Last Week: 22)
No. 28: Mike Florio – Pro Football Talk (Last Week: 24)
No. 28: Conor Orr – Sports Illustrated (Last Week: 19)
No. 29: Pete Prisco – CBS Sports (Last Week: 22)
No. 29: Nate Davis – USA Today (Last Week: 23)
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.