Chargers Mailbag: How the Bolts Can Ace the 2024 NFL Draft

Let's add some beef to the Bolts offensive line with the addition of Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga at No. 11.

I'm not going to guarantee that the Chargers select an offensive lineman in the draft. But if it happens, it shouldn't surprise anyone.

Remember three months ago when every Chargers fan was hoping and pining for Jim Harbaugh to be the next head coach?

Well, that happened. And ever since, Harbaugh and his staff have repeatedly mentioned how important the offensive line is in nearly every way you can.

"The offensive line to me is important," Harbaugh said last month. "If I asked you the question like, 'What position group depends on no other position group to be good, but every other position group depends on them to be good. What position group is that?'. Offensive line.

"They're not relying on any other position group to be good. They go out, yet every other position group relies on the offensive line to be good," Harbaugh added.

And here's what Chargers Run Game Coordinator/tight ends coach Andy Bischoff said two weeks ago:

"This is going to be an O-line-centric building. When it comes to our strength program, it's built around the O-line. Everybody else fall in line. Some people don't value offensive linemen. We do. That will be shown in how we approach everything — from how we stretch to how we lift, to how we run the ball, to how we protect. This is a place where o-linemen are going to want to come and play because it's an o-line-centric space."

That's as clear as you're going to get on how Harbaugh and his staff feel about the trenches.

Enter Fuaga, who is 6-foot-6 and 324 pounds and plays with a nastiness and toughness to his game.

He's not a consensus top-10 propsect, and is ranked between 10 and 18 on most big boards, so taking him at No. 11 feels like good value.

Brugler said Fuaga "has the size, core strength and balance to be a plug-and-play starter in the NFL" while Jeremiah noted "I don't see much weakness in Fuaga's game. He has Pro Bowl potential at tackle."

Letting him compete with Trey Pipkins III or others along the offensive line is exactly the mindset Hortiz wants on the roster.

"The best players play. If you have five starters and you draft someone who is better than one of your five starters, you've just made your team a lot better," Hortiz said.

Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton would add some size and tenacity in the trenches on the other side of the ball.

Newton is primarily viewed as a late first-round prospect and had 17.5 sacks from the interior in college. He was a First-Team All-American in 2023 and was also the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Brugler said Newton "is tough to block 1-on-1, because of his gap quickness, natural power and nose for the ball. He projects as a dependable starting three-technique in the NFL."

McKinstry and Cooper would then add defensive depth at key spots. Both could make an impact on special teams in 2024 with the chance to grow into starting roles down the line.

So, that's what a relatively simple trade down could look like.

But in the spirit of the wackiness that is the draft, let's get a little wild below.

Option No. 3: Wheel & Deal

Welcome to trades galore.