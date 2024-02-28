 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What'd They Say: AFC West Roundup at the 2024 NFL Combine

Feb 28, 2024 at 09:49 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

240228_PaytonReidTelesco-revised

The entire NFL world is seemingly in Indianapolis for the 2024 Scouting Combine, and that includes the Chargers counterparts in the AFC West.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz was asked Tuesday about the state of the division.

"They're well-run organizations with great leaders," Hortiz said.

He later added: "Our work is cut out for us [in the AFC West], but we have the guys that can do it, I think."

Here's what the rest of the AFC West said in Indianapolis:

Broncos

General Manager George Paton

On evaluating quarterbacks:

"You just want to get around them as much as you can. I was fortunate to see a lot of these quarterbacks during the fall, and that's one step of the process. And then you have the all-star games and then you have the Combine, and then you have Pro Days, and maybe private workouts, so, as much as you can get around them and see what makes them tick -- you know, Sean talked about leadership. What's the day-to-day like? What do their teammates feel about them? You can evaluate the arm strength, the accuracy, the athleticism, being able to process is a little more difficult. But I think the more you can get around them, the better decisions you'll make."

On free agency:

"We're going to be strategic. We're not going to be as aggressive as last year. We have flexibility but we're going to just be more measured in trying to fill specific positions, specific needs throughout the team. But I feel like we'll have the flexibility to do that. But we can't do that every year -- and be aggressive like we were last year."

Head Coach Sean Payton

On quarterback Russell Wilson:

"We go through the combine week here. Next week Tuesday, Wednesday we'll be in meetings with ownership. So I expect that we're going to know that fairly quickly. I said it at the Super Bowl but I think more specifically somewhere in the neighborhood of next week we're going to. There's a couple of factors here. Obviously, the cap projections came out. We're further down the road with the draft class. Obviously, the pro free agents. So I would anticipate it being within the next two weeks."

On searching for a quarterback:

"Yeah. We'll look. Well, we better. So the question was finding the right solution at quarterback in this league, which is obviously very competitive in our division. I think it's vital. I saw this humorous meme the other day where there's a Bronco fan with a shirt on and there was like eight quarterbacks names with a cross through it and he's drinking the quarterback Kool Aid. Our job is to make sure that this next one doesn't have a line through it."

Chiefs

General Manager Brett Veach

On building the 2024 roster:

"We're always looking to get better. Whether it be at receiver, offensive line, defensive line or defensive back, any opportunity we can to make our team better, we're going to do that. We put a high priority on the depth of our roster, so we'll attack that and try to get the very best players we can. [We'll] go through our process – and every team's process is a little bit different and unique. We have ours, and there's always a chance to refine and [adjust] things. Again, because it's such a long season – I'm talking a 20-game season – it's a marathon, and you have to attack every position with a mindset of having that depth because it's not a matter of if, but when, players go down."

Head Coach Andy Reid

On moving ahead this offseason:

"What has happened has happened, and now we're in the present. This is a great reminder of that when we come here with all these new players and opportunities to gather new players. This is our first taste of that as coaches, [but] Brett and his staff have been locked in a room for a week or two since the Super Bowl and have just been [filling the coaches in on players]. It's nice to get down here and have a chance to meet face-to-face with these kids and see what they're all about."

Raiders

General Manager Tom Telesco

On working with Raiders Owner Mark Davis:

"I mean, he's been in the league a long time, he knows football very well, he's the owner of the team. But it's great because there's actually good conversations, great feedback, he's a great person to bounce ideas off of. But yeah, he's got a very big say of kind of what I'm doing and what Antonio [Pierce] is doing. It's a pretty good process so far."

On working with Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce:

"Yeah, it's been really cool, and it was nice having the Super Bowl in town, so I got to spend a little bit more time with him. What I thought was really, really neat with him was watching him go through the process of hiring assistant coaches, because I've been through that process before and sometimes it gets a little bit hectic. Sometimes you do some moves a little bit too quickly where you might hire a good coach but maybe it doesn't necessarily fit maybe the vision or philosophy you're looking for. And he really took his time. He talked to a lot of people, did a lot of research, took in a lot of opinions, and put his staff in and took his time doing it. I mean really we didn't fill the staff until probably last week, I think we filled it right there. But to see him work through that process. I'm like you can say he is a first-time head coach, but man he handled that like a pro to me. So, I thought that was just a great sign to see."

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Chargers Day 2 Combine Recap: Prospect Podium Sessions Begin in Indy

Here is what you need to know from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
news

Edge Rushers Embrace NFL Expectations at 2024 Combine

"Ultimately, being in this position today being around all these athletic guys, being in Indianapolis is just something I dreamed of."
news

Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Chargers selecting with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

Chargers Day 1 Combine Recap: Joe Hortiz Makes Media Rounds in Indy

Here is what you need to know as Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off Tuesday in Indianapolis

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising