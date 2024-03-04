Which Prospects Stood Out at the 2024 NFL Combine?

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books.
NFL coaches and scouts got their first glimpse at some top prospects during in-person meetings and on-field drills.
And there were a number of players who stood out in Indianapolis.
Perhaps one of the biggest names to work out last week was Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who participated in every drill.
Odunze finished with an official 4.45 40-yard dash and 39-inch vertical jump and all but cemented himsefl as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso gave Odunze a ‘B+’ grade for his Combine performance because of what he was able to show at his size.
Trapasso wrote:
Odunze was one of the largest wideouts in this collection of receivers at 6-3 and 212 pounds. He ran 4.45, which rocks for his size, but was slower relative to how fast many others ran. His 39-inch vertical was no joke and matches the film… The three-cone of 6.88 is silly at his size.
Odunze was among the impressive wide receiver showings at the Combine that also included LSU's Brian Thomas, Jr., plus Texas' Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy, and others.
Worthy broke the record for fastest 40-yard dash in Combine history at 4.21 seconds, while Thomas also showed off the speed with a 4.33 in the 40 in addition to a 38.5-inch vertical — all while being listed at a big size of 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds.
Meanwhile, Mitchell had one of the best performances of the week at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and well could've locked up his first round status, finishing in the 94th percentile in the 40-yard dash, 98th percentile in the broad jump and 89th percentile in the vertical jump according to Pro Football Focus.
Overall, as Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald noted, it was a performance that showed the depth of the class.
McDonald wrote:
"Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine… There's a wide receiver for every need in this draft class and they're expected to fly off the board early."
On the tight end front, Penn State's Theo Johnson stood out among the rest in Indy.
Johnson was second among tight ends in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump and first in the 20-yard shuttle.
It was one of the most athletic Combine performances from a tight end prospect ever, as he earned a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score that ranked second among tight ends since 1987.
Rounding out the offensive side of the ball was tackle Troy Fautanu from Washington, who made a strong impression.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter wrote:
[Fautanu's] lateral movement and low pad level shined during pass protection drills. His explosion out of his stance also impressed, and his quick hands hit pads in concert with his footwork… He should lock up a top-25 draft spot with his combine performance.
