Which Prospects Stood Out at the 2024 NFL Combine?

Worthy broke the record for fastest 40-yard dash in Combine history at 4.21 seconds, while Thomas also showed off the speed with a 4.33 in the 40 in addition to a 38.5-inch vertical — all while being listed at a big size of 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds.

Meanwhile, Mitchell had one of the best performances of the week at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and well could've locked up his first round status, finishing in the 94th percentile in the 40-yard dash, 98th percentile in the broad jump and 89th percentile in the vertical jump according to Pro Football Focus.

Overall, as Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald noted, it was a performance that showed the depth of the class.

McDonald wrote:

"Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine… There's a wide receiver for every need in this draft class and they're expected to fly off the board early."

On the tight end front, Penn State's Theo Johnson stood out among the rest in Indy.

Johnson was second among tight ends in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump and first in the 20-yard shuttle.

It was one of the most athletic Combine performances from a tight end prospect ever, as he earned a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score that ranked second among tight ends since 1987.

Rounding out the offensive side of the ball was tackle Troy Fautanu from Washington, who made a strong impression.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter wrote: