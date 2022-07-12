A Conversation With: Nasir Adderley

In 2021, Chargers safety Nasir Adderley registered a career-high 99 combined tackles starting alongside fellow safety Derwin James for 15 games.
Heading into 2022, Adderley looks to take on an even bigger role.
On the last day of the Chargers' minicamp, head coach Brandon Staley talked about players that stood out to him during the offseason program.
One of those was Adderley.
"I think Nas really showed up," Staley said. "He was our most productive guy in the spring in the secondary. I think that [Adderley and wide receiver Jalen Guyton], for sure, kind of stood out to me and have prepared well. They're in great shape, physically and mentally. They've been sharp. I thought that they both had quality springs."
As No. 24 prepares for his fourth season in the NFL, I had the chance to catch up with him before the team headed out for summer break. Adderley talked about his growing confidence in the defensive scheme, playing an NFL game in his hometown last season, his connection with the new additions added on defense, and much more.
First off, how has your offseason been so far?
It's been good, it's been real smooth. It's year two in the system, so things are coming relatively easy to me now and I really can dive in just on my technique and what the offense is trying to do and different looks that we're giving them. So it's been real smooth. I'm just trying to soak in all that information and continue learning.
Watching practice during the weekly media availability, you can really see the energy and team chemistry on the field. How would you describe the energy out here early in the offseason?
I think a lot of guys are excited. We know we have a special group around us, but we also have a room full of competitors. We have a lot of competitors that are working hard to perfect their craft and pushing one another because we know that's the only way we are going to reach our goals; pushing one another. It's a real good environment out here on the practice field and we're getting better every day.
Lots of additions on defense this offseason; Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, to name a couple. What was your initial reaction when you heard Khalil's coming to the Chargers, J.C.'s coming to the Chargers?
Oh, I mean it was crazy. I had to refresh my phone because I was just like, 'Hold on! [laughter]' Those were very exciting moves that we made. Two great players, great leaders. We're definitely fortunate to have both of those guys.
What did it mean have players like Khalil and J.C. at voluntary practices? And with Joey Bosa at practice as well, what does it mean to have those veteran guys and starters like yourself to be out here together?
They're just great leaders, especially to the young guys. They get to play role model and show what's expected of them and how we are going to reach our goals by having everybody here and competing with one another. Like I said, just having that great environment where we are competitive and having fun. That's what you want when you come out here on the field.