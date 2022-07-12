A Conversation With: Nasir Adderley

Looking at the secondary and all the players added there this offseason, how important is it to have a deep secondary when you go later on into the season in hopes of a playoff berth?

We [saw] it firsthand last year. Unfortunately, we had a bunch of injuries. We weren't really able to have all the guys together. I mean, I think it was like towards the last week of the season they said we only played like a combined 70 or 80 snaps together as a starting unit. So, we're definitely looking to make sure we're all staying healthy, holding each other accountable, making sure we're taking care of our body just so we can all be available. But I mean, injuries happen in this profession and everything like that. We're confident in the guys even behind us. We're all working together. Like I said, it's a great competitive environment, everyone's pushing one another. So I mean, we should have a really great run, but we keep that DNA.

How's that going to help your game going into this upcoming season? Talking with Staley, will you be able to move around more in the scheme?

Even going back to like what you said about the injuries and stuff, it's important that you have guys that are versatile. I always really value that, even going back in my college days. I mean, that's what really allowed me to get here - being able to play many different positions and just add to my value. But I'm also adding value to the team being able to do different things if someone goes down. That's something that's strong in our position room, making sure everyone's cross training, everyone's learning, so if we do have an injury, someone can plug right in.

One of those guys added in the draft was safety JT Woods. Does that bring you back to your early days a little bit and when you got drafted? Do you try to maybe bring him under your wing?

It's a once in a lifetime accomplishment. I know it's a very special feeling. When I got drafted, when I first got here, [I was] just trying to make sure I'm understanding the scheme, understanding how to be a pro and stuff like that. That's my job now, being able to help facilitate him. We're gonna need them, you know what I mean? So I want to make sure that he's comfortable. I mean, he can really express himself as a player. [When you first come in,] you're not expressing yourself as a player, you don't know what you're doing. So I'm taking advantage of me being in year two in the system and just share as much knowledge as I can with him.

During his college days, JT earned the nickname the 'Heartbreak Kid'. I don't know if you've heard that but have you seen flashes of that throughout OTAs?