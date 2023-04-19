Morgan Fox Shares Excitement Over Return to Chargers 

As Staley mentioned, Fox's versatility is what made him a big part of the Chargers defensive line last season. With his ability to line up in different spots up front, Fox gave the Bolts value as injuries came and went throughout the season.

According to Pro Football Focus, about half of Fox's defensive snaps (283 in all) came at defensive tackle last season. He also lined up at defensive end for 298 snaps, which equated to almost the rest of his snaps.

Fox credits his bounce back season to tightness of the defensive line room and the coaching staff, as they both put him in a position to succeed.

"Just having a great room, being around a great staff that knows how to put you in the right position. And, at the end of the day, gives you the opportunities that you need to make plays," Fox said. "We have a ton of guys that make plays. You just have to see where you fit into that scheme and where you can help out.