Mailbag: Young Players to Keep an Eye on This Spring

Q: What are the expectations for Isaac Rochell this year because I thought he had a nice finish to last year? – Chris Barilla

A: I think they are pretty high for last year's seventh round pick, and I think the Bolts expect him to be an important part to their defensive line rotation. I absolutely love watching Rochell play, and was really impressed with him throughout last year's preseason and training camp. I was thrilled he got the chance to get some action toward the end of last year after being promoted off the practice squad. Rochell is built well for the position and is equally adept at defending the run and the pass. I'm excited to see what type of jump he takes in year two.

Q: Which young player's development from last year to this year are you looking forward to seeing when this year's OTAs start? – Ty Wilson

A: Well, I might have gone with Rochell, but since I just finished talking about him I'm going to have to say Forrest Lamp. Regarded as the top guard prospect last year and considered the steal of the draft, I can't wait to see him back on the field after missing his entire rookie campaign. In regards to pure development, I'm also eager to see what type of leap Rayshawn Jenkins takes heading into 2018.

Q: Why don't the Chargers use two kickers? One for kick-offs? One for field goals? – Alison Foster