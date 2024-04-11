Los Angeles Chargers to Hold NFL Draft "Pub Crawl" Across Southern California

Current players & Legends set to visit local establishments hosting Chargers NFL Draft watch parties from El Segundo to Ocean Beach and everywhere in between.

The Los Angeles Chargers "Pub Crawl" is set for Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25 and spans more than 120 miles across Southern California. Featuring five locations North, South, East and West from El Segundo to Ocean Beach, highlights of the watch parties include Charger-ized venues, giveaway items, exclusive merchandise and visits by current players and Chargers Legends.

The Chargers, who currently own the 5th overall selection in the first round of the NFL Draft, have partnered with additional venues throughout the area on top of the five "Pub Crawl" locations to ensure fans across Southern California can participate in the excitement of the NFL Draft, regardless of their location. For more information on all the watch parties supported by the Chargers, visit chargers.com/pubcrawl.

"Everything about the NFL Draft is a celebration of community," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "From hometowns rejoicing when the local kid's name is called and he realizes his NFL dream to fans in cities across America gathering to root for who their new favorite player will be, it's truly a time that brings everyone together. So we figured, what better way to celebrate the bond between fan and player on Draft night than by bringing their favorite players and their favorite team directly to them?"

The five stops—all free and open to the public— on the "Pub Crawl" route will showcase some of the most popular bars and restaurants with Chargers fans and fan clubs, providing attendees all the comfort of a hometown gathering with friends while creating a memorable Chargers-centric Draft experience at each location.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place over a three-day span, with Round 1 on April 25, Rounds 2-3 on April 26 and Rounds 4-7 on April 27. The Chargers have nine picks in this year's Draft: Round 1 – 5th overall; Round 2 – 37th overall; Round 3 – 69th overall; Round 4 – 105th and 110th overall; Round 5 – 140th overall; Round 6 – 181st; Round 7 – 225th and 253rd overall.

Chargers "Pub Crawl" stops:

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

2015 Park Place

El Segundo, CA 90245

Dave & Busters

20 City Blvd.

Orange, CA 92868

Bastards Canteen

11045 Downey Ave.

Downey, CA 90241

Rock & Brews

7777 Beach Blvd,

Buena Park, CA 90620

Dirty Birds

1929 Cable St.

Ocean Beach, CA 92107