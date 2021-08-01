Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
Costello, who participated in the team's rookie minicamp this offseason, played the final season of his college career at Mississippi State in 2020 after spending three seasons at Stanford. Over the course of his four-year career, Costello threw for 7,434 yards 55 touchdowns.
The Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., native was a two-time team captain for the Cardinal and saw his most productive season as a sophomore in 2018, when he helped lead the team to a 9-4 record and a bowl victory. In 13 starts that season, Costello threw for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns for a conference-best 155.0 efficiency rating.