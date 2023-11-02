Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
A seven-year NFL veteran, Vannett was a third-round selection (94th overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has started 38-of-86 regular-season games with Seattle, Pittsburgh, Denver, New Orleans and the New York Giants, totaling 90 receptions for 874 yards (9.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. Vannett had a five-yard reception with the Seahawks in the team's 2018 Wild Card game at Dallas, and also appeared in both of the Giants' playoff games last season.
Over four seasons (2012-15) at Ohio State, Vannett appeared in 53 games and registered 585 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches (10.6 avg.). He helped the Buckeyes win the Inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship over Oregon following the 2014 season, catching a one-yard touchdown in the game to give Ohio State a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Bolt Up!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.