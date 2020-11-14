Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kalen Ballage to Active Roster; Place Justin Jackson on Injured Reserve

Appearing in the game last week, Meeks spent of the 2019 season on the Chargers' practice squad while seeing action in eight games for Jacksonville in 2018 as a rookie. Meeks recorded four solo stops and two passes defensed on defense and four special teams tackles for the Jaguars. The son of former Bolts defensive backs coach, Ron Meeks, he posted 122 tackles (75 solo), 19 passes defensed and seven interceptions — including two returned for touchdowns — while at Stanford.