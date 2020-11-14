Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kalen Ballage to Active Roster; Place Justin Jackson on Injured Reserve

Nov 14, 2020 at 12:59 PM
Chargers Communications

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Kalen Ballage to the active roster and placed running back Justin Jackson on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive back Quenton Meeks from the practice squad.

Ballage saw action last week for the Bolts, rushing for 69 yards and a score on 15 attempts (4.6 avg.) while adding two catches for 15 yards (7.5 avg.). Originally a fourth-round selection in 2018 by Miami, the Arizona State product has played in 28 career games with six starts. He has 408 career rushing yards and five touchdowns while posting 34 receptions for 201 yards.

Kalen Ballage

#31 RB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 231 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

A seventh-round selection in 2018, Jackson has registered 591 rushing yards and a pair of scores in his career. He has caught 39 passes for 288 yards (7.4 avg.) in 26 career games with five starts.

Justin Jackson

#22 RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Northwestern

Appearing in the game last week, Meeks spent of the 2019 season on the Chargers' practice squad while seeing action in eight games for Jacksonville in 2018 as a rookie. Meeks recorded four solo stops and two passes defensed on defense and four special teams tackles for the Jaguars. The son of former Bolts defensive backs coach, Ron Meeks, he posted 122 tackles (75 solo), 19 passes defensed and seven interceptions — including two returned for touchdowns — while at Stanford.

Quenton Meeks

#29 DB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 209 lbs
  • College: Stanford
