Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.

A first-year player out of the University of Michigan, Hinton appeared in five games with the Chargers last season, including the playoffs. He spent the first three weeks of this season with the Bolts and has also spent time with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022. In four regular-season games with the Chargers last year, Hinton totaled three tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit. He also contributed in the team's postseason contest.

Hinton appeared in 32 games and made 19 starts over three seasons (2019-21) at Michigan, totaling 55 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after recording a career-best 32 tackles, a forced fumble and two recoveries.

Tom has appeared in 13 regular-season games for New Orleans and Miami, including a start for the Saints in 2018. He also played in a pair of postseason games for the Saints in 2018. Tom most recently spent the 2022 season on Philadelphia's practice squad. The Baton Rouge, La., native appeared in 50 career games over four seasons (2013-16) at Southern Mississippi. He twice earned first-team All-Conference USA recognition (2015-16), including in 2015 after leading a line that blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers (Ito Smith and Jalen Richard).