Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
RESERVE/FUTURE
|Player
|Pos.
|College
|Zack Bailey
|T
|South Carolina
|Keelan Doss
|WR
|UC Davis
|John Hightower
|WR
|Boise State
|Michael Jacquet
|CB
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Hunter Kampmoyer
|TE
|Oregon
|Carlo Kemp
|OLB
|Michigan
|Tyreek Maddox-Williams
|LB
|Rutgers
|David Moa
|DL
|Boise State
|Austen Pleasants
|G/T
|Ohio
|Larry Rountree III
|RB
|Missouri
|Ty Shelby
|OLB
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Mark Webb Jr.
|DB
|Georgia
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.