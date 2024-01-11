Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
RESERVE/FUTURE
|Player
|Pos.
|College
|Brevin Allen
|OLB
|Campbell
|Jerrod Clark
|DL
|Coastal Carolina
|Elijah Dotson
|RB
|Northern Colorado
|Max Duggan
|QB
|TCU
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|Stanford
|Matt Hankins
|CB
|Iowa
|Christopher Hinton
|DL
|Michigan
|Brent Laing
|C
|Minnesota Duluth
|CJ Okoye
|DL
|----
|Jaret Patterson
|RB
|Buffalo
|Chris Wilcox
|CB
|Brigham Young
