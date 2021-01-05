Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 10 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 10 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 10 players finished the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.
RESERVE/FUTURE
|Player
|Pos.
|College
|Darius Bradwell
|RB
|Tulane
|John Brannon
|CB
|Western Carolina
|Lachlan Edwards
|P
|Sam Houston State
|Breiden Fehoko
|NT
|Louisiana State
|Nate Gilliam
|G
|Wake Forest
|Ryan Hunter
|G
|Bowling Green
|John Hurst
|WR
|West Georgia
|Jason Moore
|WR
|Findlay
|TJ Smith
|DT
|Arkansas
|Donte Vaughn
|CB
|Notre Dame