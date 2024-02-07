Los Angeles Chargers Name Jesse Minter Defensive Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers today named Jesse Minter defensive coordinator. Minter joins the Bolts after spending two years as defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.
Minter's unit was the top-ranked defense in the country in 2023, allowing just 247.0 total net yards per game en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship, and ranked No. 2 in the nation over his two-season span as defensive coordinator (268.8). A rising star, Minter was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2022, an honor annually presented to the top assistant coach in college football.
Prior to his time in Ann Arbor, Mich., Minter was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Vanderbilt University during the 2021 season. He coached his first four seasons (2017-20) in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, advancing to the role of defensive backs coach his final year with the Ravens. In his four years in Baltimore, the Ravens secured three postseason berths and back-to-back AFC North Division crowns (2018-19).
Minter was the defensive coordinator at Georgia State from 2013-16, earning his first Broyles nomination in 2015 with the Panthers. Minter began his coaching career as a defensive intern for the University of Notre Dame in 2006, moving on to be a graduate assistant for the University of Cincinnati for two seasons (2007-08) and coaching a total of four seasons at Indiana State — two as linebackers coach (2009-10) and another two as defensive coordinator (2011-12), marking his first coordinator experience.
