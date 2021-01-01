Los Angeles Chargers Make Roster Moves Prior to Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive end Joe Gaziano, tight end Matt Sokol and safety Jaylen Watkins to the active roster. The team also placed cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., and linebacker Malik Jefferson on Reserve/Injured.
Christiansen appeared in three games in practice squad elevations, having spent the season on the team's practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. A two-time All-Independent recipient, Christiansen posted 275 tackles (153 solo), 3.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in four seasons (2016-19) at Army. He served as a team captain as a junior and senior and added an interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a recovery.
With 30 sacks at Northwestern, Gaziano finished his collegiate career No. 1 in school history. He added 153 tackles (100 solo) and 48.5 tackles for loss in 47 career games for the Wildcats. Gaziano ended up earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and third-team recognition as a junior. He made his NFL debut last week against Denver.
Sokol spent most of the 2019 season on Los Angeles' practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State. He spent time with Jacksonville and Detroit before returning to the Bolts this year. Sokol had a 17-yard reception in the team's 2019 preseason finale at San Francisco. Collegiately, the 6-6 tight end hauled in 31 passes for 348 yards and two scores for the Spartans.
Watkins has played in a pair of games with a start this season after appearing in 14 games with three starts in 2019 for the Bolts. He has recorded 32 tackles for Los Angeles (24 solo), a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. The Florida product spent his first four seasons with Philadelphia and Buffalo, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.