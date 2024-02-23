Los Angeles Chargers Hire Kiel McDonald as Running Backs Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hire of Kiel McDonald as running backs coach to Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff.
McDonald joins the Bolts after spending the last two seasons coaching running backs at the University of Southern California (2022-23). He tutored Austin Jones in 2023 to honorable mention All-Pacific-12 recognition. In McDonald's first season with the Trojans, he helped Travis Dye to second-team All-Pac-12 honors after rushing for 844 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.1 rushing yards per attempt.
Prior to his time in the City of Angels, McDonald spent five seasons at the University of Utah coaching running backs. He helped the Utes offense lead the Pac-12 in rushing in 2021, coaching first-team All-Pac-12 recipient Tavion Thomas to top 1,000 rushing yards and set a single-season school record with 21 rushing touchdowns. In 2019, McDonald helped eventual third-round NFL Draft selection Zack Moss record his third-consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, earning first-team All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.
McDonald previously coached running backs at Eastern Washington from 2012-16, also working as the team's co-special teams coordinator. In his second season, McDonald improved the Eagles' rushing offense to average 183.7 yards per game. He was part of a staff that led the Eagles to four FCS playoff appearances, including three advancements to the national semifinals.
A four-sport letterman at Thomas B. Doherty High in Colorado Springs, Colo., McDonald played cornerback at Sacramento City College (2002-04), Sacramento State (2005) and Idaho (2006). Following his playing career, McDonald coached at Gunderson High in San Jose, Calif., before working in 2010 as the defensive backs and strength coach at San Jose City College while also interning with the San Francisco 49ers that year. He went on to work as a graduate assistant offensive quality control coach at Arizona State in 2011.
|Name
|Title
|Jim Harbaugh
|Head Coach
|Ryan Ficken
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Jesse Minter
|Defensive Coordinator
|Greg Roman
|Offensive Coordinator
|Andy Bischoff
|Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends
|NaVorro Bowman
|Linebackers
|Marcus Brady
|Passing Game Coordinator
|Jeff Carpenter
|Offensive Quality Control/ Wide Receivers
|Steve Clinkscale
|Defensive Backs
|Shane Day
|Quarterback
|Mike Devlin
|Offensive Line
|Mike Elston
|Defensive Line
|Jonathan Goodwin
|Offensive Assistant/ Quarterbacks
|Chris Gould
|Assistant Special Teams
|Nick Hardwick
|Assistant Offensive Line
|Mike Hiestand
|Defensive Assistant
|Sanjay Lal
|Wide Receivers
|Kiel McDonald
|Running Backs
|Rick Minter
|Senior Defensive Analyst
|Robert Muschamp
|Defensive Quality Control
|Chris O’Leary
|Safeties
|Dylan Roney
|Defensive Assistant
|Phil Serchia
|Offensive Assistant
|Marc Trestman
|Senior Offensive Assistant
|Will Tukuafu
|Assistant Defensive Line
|Ben Herbert
|Executive Director of Player Performance
|Jonathan Brooks
|Head Strength & Conditioning
|Devin Woodhouse
|Head Strength & Conditioning
|Ben Rabe
|Director of Performance Analytics
|Lincoln DeWolf
|Performance Analyst
|-
|* as of 2.23.24
