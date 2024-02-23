Los Angeles Chargers Hire Kiel McDonald as Running Backs Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hire of Kiel McDonald as running backs coach to Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff.

McDonald joins the Bolts after spending the last two seasons coaching running backs at the University of Southern California (2022-23). He tutored Austin Jones in 2023 to honorable mention All-Pacific-12 recognition. In McDonald's first season with the Trojans, he helped Travis Dye to second-team All-Pac-12 honors after rushing for 844 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.1 rushing yards per attempt.

Prior to his time in the City of Angels, McDonald spent five seasons at the University of Utah coaching running backs. He helped the Utes offense lead the Pac-12 in rushing in 2021, coaching first-team All-Pac-12 recipient Tavion Thomas to top 1,000 rushing yards and set a single-season school record with 21 rushing touchdowns. In 2019, McDonald helped eventual third-round NFL Draft selection Zack Moss record his third-consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, earning first-team All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

McDonald previously coached running backs at Eastern Washington from 2012-16, also working as the team's co-special teams coordinator. In his second season, McDonald improved the Eagles' rushing offense to average 183.7 yards per game. He was part of a staff that led the Eagles to four FCS playoff appearances, including three advancements to the national semifinals.