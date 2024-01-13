Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Todd Monken

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have interviewed Todd Monken for their head coach position.
Monken is currently the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. He has nine seasons of NFL coaching experience.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2023 Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator
2020–22 Georgia Offensive Coordinator/quarterbacks coach
2019 Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator
2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator
2016–17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator/wide receivers coach
2013–15 Southern Miss Head Coach
2011–12 Oklahoma State Offensive Coordinator/quarterbacks coach
2007–10 Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach
2005–06 LSU passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach
2002–04 Oklahoma State passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach
2001 Louisiana Tech wide receivers coach
2000 Louisiana Tech running backs/wide receivers coach
1998–99 Eastern Michigan Offensive Coordinator/wide receivers coach
1993–97 Eastern Michigan defensive backs/wide receivers coach
1991–92 Notre Dame graduate assistant
1989–90 Grand Valley State graduate assistant
Education
Monken graduated Knox College (Bachelor's degree) and Grand Valley State University (Master's degree).
Hometown
Wheaton, Illinois
