Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Patrick Graham

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Patrick Graham for their head coach position.
Graham is currently the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. He has 15 seasons of NFL coaching experience.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2022-23 Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator
2020-21 New York Giants Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach
2019 Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator
2018 Green Bay Packers Defensive Run Game Coordinator/inside linebacker coach
2016-17 New York Giants defensive line coach
2014-15 New England Patriots linebackers coach
2012-13 New England Patriots defensive line coach
2011 New England Patriots linebackers coach
2010 New England Patriots defensive assistant
2009 New England Patriots coaching assistant
2007-08 Notre Dame graduate assistant
2005-06 University of Richmond tight ends coach
2004 University of Richmond assistant defensive line coach
2002-03 Wagner College graduate assistant
Education
Graham graduated from Yale, where he was a defensive lineman.
Hometown
Waterbury, Connecticut
