Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Jim Harbaugh

The Chargers on Monday confirmed they have interviewed Jim Harbaugh for their head coach position.
Harbaugh is currently the head coach at Michigan and just won a national championship. He also has six seasons of NFL coaching experience, including four as a head coach.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2015-23 Michigan Head Coach
2011-14 San Francisco 49ers Head Coach
2007-10 Stanford Head Coach
2004-06 University of San Diego Head Coach
Player
2001 Carolina Panthers
1999-2000 San Diego Chargers
1998 Baltimore Ravens
1994-97 Indianapolis Colts
1987-93 Chicago Bears
1982-86 Michigan
Education
Harbaugh played quarterback and graduated from the University of Michigan.
Hometown
Toledo, Ohio
