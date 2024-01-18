Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with David Shaw 

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed David Shaw for their head coach position.
Shaw has nine seasons of NFL coaching experience and was most recently the Head Coach of Stanford University in 2022.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2011–22 Stanford Head Coach
2010 Stanford Offensive Coordinator/running backs coach
2007–09 Stanford Offensive Coordinator/wide receivers coach
2006 University of San Diego passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach
2005 Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach
2002-04 Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach/wide receivers coach
2001 Oakland Raiders quarterbacks coach
1998-2000 Oakland Raiders offensive quality control coach
1997 Philadelphia Eagles offensive quality control coach
1996 Western Washington tight ends coach
1995 Western Washington outside linebackers coach
Education
Shaw played wide receiver and graduated from the Stanford University with a bachelor's in sociology.
Hometown
San Diego, California
