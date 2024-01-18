Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with David Shaw 

8 / 14

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Southern California head coach Clay Helton, left, shakes hands with Stanford head coach David Shaw after an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif. While the Pac-12 North was being decided in Seattle last Saturday, Pac-12 South champion Southern California was enjoying an overdue day off. USC will be the first team from a Power 5 conference to play in a conference championship game after a bye week since Oklahoma and Auburn in 2004, and the second team in the last 11 seasons to do so. â€œIf anybody in the country deserved it, itâ€™s them. I mean, going 12 straight weeks without a bye, especially in this conference playing nine conference games and Notre Dame, itâ€™s brutal,â€ Shaw said.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)