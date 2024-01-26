GM Search: Chargers Confirm Second Round Interview with Joe Hortiz

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have conducted a second round interview with Joe Hortiz for their general manager position.
The interview was conducted in-person. Hortiz's first interview with the Chargers was on January 13.
Hortiz is currently in his seventh season as the Ravens director of player personnel. He has 26 seasons of NFL experience, all coming in Baltimore.
NFL/College Career
2019-23 Baltimore Ravens Director of Player Personnel
2009-18 Baltimore Ravens Director of College Scouting
2006-08 Baltimore Ravens National Scout
1998-2005 Baltimore Ravens Area Scout
Education
Hortiz attended Auburn and was an undergraduate assistant coach. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree.
Hometown
Wilmington, Delaware
