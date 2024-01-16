GM Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Terrance Gray

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Terrance Gray for their general manager position.
Gray just completed his second season as the Bills director of player personnel. He has 22 seasons of NFL experience.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.
NFL/College Career
2022-23 Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel
2020-21 Buffalo Bills Assistant Director of Player Personnel
2017-19 Buffalo Bills Front Office
2006-16 Minnesota Vikings College Scout
2003-05 Kansas City Chiefs Player Development Coordinator
2002-03 NFL League Office (Player and Employee Development)
Education
Gray originally attended Palomar (CA) Junior College before transferring to Oregon State. He worked as a student assistant in the athletic department in academic affairs as he finished his Bachelor's degree.
Hometown
Queens, New York
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets