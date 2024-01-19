GM Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Jeff King

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have interviewed Jeff King for their general manager position.
King just completed his second season as the Bears Co-Director of Player Personnel. He has nine seasons of NFL front office experience.
NFL/College Career
2022-23 Chicago Bears Co-Director of Player Personnel
2021-22 Chicago Bears Director of Pro Scouting
2019-21 Chicago Bears Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
2016-19 Chicago Bears Pro Scout
2015-16 Chicago Bears Scouting Intern
Player
2006-10 Carolina Panthers
2011-13 Arizona Cardinals
Education
King played tight end at Virginia Tech and was a two-time All-ACC selection. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree.
Hometown
Pulaski, Virginia
