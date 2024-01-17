GM Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Jeff Ireland

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Jeff Ireland for their general manager position.
Ireland just completed his ninth season as the Saints assistant general manager and college scouting director. He has 22 seasons of NFL experience.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.
NFL/College Career
2015-23 New Orleans Saints Assistant General Manager/College scouting director
2014 Seattle Seahawks draft consultant
2008–13 Miami Dolphins General Manager
2005-07 Dallas Cowboys Vice President of College & Pro Scouting
2001-04 Dallas Cowboys National Scout
1997-2000 Kansas City Chiefs Scout
1994–96 NFL Scouting Combine Scout
1992-93 North Texas Special Teams Coach
Education
Ireland graduated from Baylor, where he was the Bears kicker from 1988-1991. He finished third on the school's all-time scoring list (213 points) and went to the 1992 Senior Bowl.
Hometown
Abilene, Texas
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets