Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.

Anderson has started 12-of-80 career regular-season games played with the Texans, Chargers and Cardinals, hauling in 63 passes for 715 yards (11.3 avg.) and three touchdowns. In three seasons (2019-21) with the Bolts, he registered 271 receiving yards and a touchdown on 24 receptions (11.3 avg.). Anderson came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent from California. He played three seasons (2013-15) for the Golden Bears, recording 101 catches for 1,260 yards (12.5 avg.) and seven touchdowns.

A first-year player out of the University of Michigan, Hinton appeared in five games with the Chargers last season, including the playoffs. He spent time on the active roster and practice squad this season with the Bolts. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Hinton has also spent time with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons. In four regular-season games with the Chargers last year, Hinton totaled three tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit. He also contributed in the team's postseason contest.