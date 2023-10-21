Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis in 2019, Doss has appeared in 11 games and made two starts with the Raiders and Chargers, totaling 11 receptions for 133 yards (12.1 avg.). He also spent time with the Jaguars, Falcons, Jets and Giants before signing to the Chargers' practice squad last season. Doss appeared in 44 games over four seasons for the Aggies, registering 321 catches for 4,069 yards (12.7 avg.) and 28 touchdowns, and adding a 42-yard rushing score. He earned consensus first-team FCS All-America honors and first-team All-Big Sky Conference as a senior, while also earning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons as a junior and senior.