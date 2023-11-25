Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Erickson came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has appeared in 100 career games with Cincinnati, Carolina, Washington and the Chargers, including 15 starts at wide receiver. He made his Bolts debut as an elevation last week at Green Bay, starting the game at wide receiver and hauling in a 12-yard pass. He has registered 1,153 yards and a touchdown on 97 career receptions (11.9 avg.), while adding 18 rushing attempts for 78 yards (4.3 avg.) along with a 26-yard completion. A dynamic returner, Erickson has returned 162 punts and 110 kickoffs in his career, totaling 4,032 total return yards.

Over three seasons (2013-15) at Wisconsin, Erickson started 28-of-40 games played. He finished his Badgers career ranked No. 6 in school history with 141 receptions and 10th in program annals with 1,877 receiving yards. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2015 after leading the team with 77 catches for 978 yards.