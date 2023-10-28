Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Erickson came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has appeared in 99 career games with Cincinnati, Carolina and Washington, including 14 starts at wide receiver. He has registered 1,141 yards and a touchdown on 96 career receptions (11.9 avg.), while adding 18 rushing attempts for 78 yards (4.3 avg.) along with a 26-yard completion. A dynamic returner, Erickson has returned 162 punts and 110 kickoffs in his career, totaling 4,032 total return yards.
Over three seasons (2013-15) at Wisconsin, Erickson started 28-of-40 games played. He finished his Badgers career ranked No. 6 in school history with 141 receptions and 10th in program annals with 1,877 receiving yards. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2015 after leading the team with 77 catches for 978 yards.
Bolt Up!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.