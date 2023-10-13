Los Angeles Chargers Drop Exclusive Collaboration with Crenshaw Skate Club in Advance of Primetime Matchup with Dallas on Monday Night Football

The Crenshaw Skate Club x LA Chargers merch collection – where skate and NFL culture collide – can be purchased in the Team Store at SoFi Stadium starting Oct. 16 and online beginning Oct. 24, while supplies last.

The Los Angeles Chargers will drop an exclusive merchandise collaboration with Crenshaw Skate Club (CSC) – dedicated to representing and empowering inner city skaters all over the world – on Monday, Oct. 16 prior to the team's primetime showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

On the heels of celebrated collabs with Lacoste, Nike and Pharrell's BBC ICECREAM, CSC came together with the Chargers in a collab that merges the worlds of skateboarding and the NFL in a unique, limited-edition collection that is both hyperlocal in its roots but global in its message and appeal.

"As a longtime football fan, being able to merge the worlds of football and skateboarding has been a goal of mine ever since the inception of CSC back in 2017," said Tobey McIntosh, Crenshaw Skate Club founder. "And to do this alongside my favorite NFL Team (LA Chargers) is a dream come true. I was drawn to the resilient and gritty nature of the Chargers as a kid and have been a fan ever since. As a skateboarding brand birthed out of South Central, CSC aligns with the resilience of the Chargers and this capsule collection is the embodiment of that."

McIntosh, a Crenshaw native who founded CSC in 2017 when he was only fourteen, continues to push the boundaries of skate culture while fostering inclusivity and creativity. The renowned skateboarding collective and lifestyle brand deeply rooted in Los Angeles has come to be known for its distinctive style and commitment to community while expanding its reach in recent months, recently having completed a collab with London retailer Browns for FARFETCH BEAT 009.

The five-piece unisex collection will make its debut in the Chargers Team Store at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 16. Fans unable to visit the Inglewood location in-person can purchase the limited-edition collection online beginning Oct. 24 at the Chargers Official Pro Shop (PRO SHOP) and on CSC's site (www.crenshawskateclub.com).

The Crenshaw Skate Club x LA Chargers collection will feature a range of premium quality items including limited-edition skate decks featuring custom Chargers artwork and streetwear-inspired apparel blending skate style with Chargers branding.

Collection Sneak peek: CSCxChargers

"Whether it's a community initiative, content curation across our social media channels or, in this case, a merchandise collaboration, we believe in the message that being 'unapologetically yourself' is cool," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "Empowering others to be themselves and embrace what makes them unique is one of many values Tobey, Crenshaw Skate Club and the Chargers share; it's also what makes this collaboration truly authentic, meaningful and something we believe our fans are going to love."