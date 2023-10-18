Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
A fourth-year player out of California, Hawkins started 22-of-48 career games for Atlanta after being a fourth-round selection (134th overall) by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has totaled 110 tackles (58 solo), four interceptions, nine passes defensed, a half-sack, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a recovery in his career. Hawkins had a career year in 16 starts for the Falcons in 2022, setting career-bests in tackles (82), solo stops (43), passes defensed (six) along with a touchdown on his fumble recovery.
A former two-way standout at Buena Park (Calif.) High, Watkins appeared in 50 career games during his time at California. He picked off 10 passes and forced three fumbles for the Golden Bears, while also registering a pair of sacks and 158 tackles (102 solo).
