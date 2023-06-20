Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Public Practice Schedule for 2023 Training Camp presented by UNIFY 

Jun 20, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Chargers Communications
OntheWire

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team's public practice schedule for 2023 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. All public practices are once again free of charge and will be held at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

As in previous years, fans will need to pre-register for their free tickets. More information on availability and access can be found at chargers.com/camp. All covered seating and observation space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Chargers report for camp the week of July 24 and will welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 26 for the team's first practice of training camp. Practices during the ramp-up period on Thursday, July 27 and Saturday, July 29 will also be open to the public. All dates open to the public for 2023 Training Camp presented by UNIFY prioritize opening week, weekend practices and the majority of practices in which players are scheduled to be in full pads (full-pad practices are subject to change).

On the first Saturday of training camp, the Bolts will celebrate NFL Training Camp: Back Together Weekend on July 29.  Highlights of the morning include a special giveaway item for fans in attendance, discounted food offerings, additional fan zone activations from team partners and an autograph signing with Chargers Legends prior to practice.

After a day off, Monday, July 31 will mark the team's first practice of training camp in full pads. Public practices resume Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5, with Saturday's practice serving as a lead-in to the Chargers' annual intrasquad scrimmage that will once again be held in the 5:00 pm Sunday Night Football timeslot on Sunday, August 6 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

The Chargers will hold two more public practices – both scheduled to be in full pads – Wednesday, August 9 and Thursday August 10 prior to taking on the Rams in the preseason opener on Saturday, August 12 at SoFi Stadium. The team's final public practice of training camp will take place Monday, August 14.

The Bolts will also once again hold joint practices during training camp – this year welcoming the New Orleans Saints to Costa Mesa prior to the two teams' matchup at SoFi Stadium later in the week. The Chargers and Saints will practice Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Both practices are open exclusively to Chargers Season Ticket Members. For more information on 2023 Chargers season tickets, fans should visit chargers.com/season-tickets.

As in years past, training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex offers fans of all ages the opportunity to watch the Bolts practice in person and cheer for their favorite players within close proximity to the field. Bleacher seating is completely covered and, as previously mentioned, is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Standing room observation space in front of the bleachers will also once again be available on the fence-line.

In addition to practice viewing, fans attending training camp will have access to a large-scale merchandise and apparel tent stocked with the latest Chargers camp gear and exclusive items not available online from the Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium. Chargers Season Ticket Members who present their membership card in the merchandise tent at check-out will also receive a 15 percent discount on their purchase.

Fans attending training camp will also receive a complimentary, limited-edition poster unique to that particular day. One poster, from a series of 10 overall, will be handed out each day of public training camp practice upon entry.

Once inside Jack Hammett Sports Complex, fans will be greeted by interactive fan zones and games including a 40-Yard Dash, Field Goal Challenge, Vertical Jump and Tackle Tactics setup, Chargers-themed photo opportunities, a dedicated 'cool zone' space for hot summer days, a selection of food and beverage options for purchase, live performances by the Thunderbolts drumline and the ability to interact with a designated position group of players on the fence-line at the conclusion of practice.

Gates to Jack Hammett Sports Complex will open one hour before the start of each practice session. Parking is available at both Orange Coast College (2701 Fairview Rd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 – enter off Fairview and Monitor Way) and Costa Mesa High School (2650 Fairview Rd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 – enter off Fairview and Pirate Way) on a first-come, first-served basis for $10. There will also be a dedicated location for rideshare service drop-off and pick-up adjacent to Jack Hammett Sports Complex at Orange Coast College.

Fans may bring their own food, water and soft drinks, however alcoholic beverages may not be brought into Jack Hammett Sports Complex at any time. Smoking is also prohibited.

Fans are welcome to bring personal cameras and cell phones, but video cameras and telephoto lenses longer than six inches (detachable or non-detachable) are not allowed. Other items not permitted at Jack Hammett Sports Complex include: pets (other than service animals), weapons of any kind, chains, stun guns, mace and pepper spray, water guns, boomerangs, fireworks, frisbees, sports balls, beach balls or other inflatable objects, laser pointers, flammable objects, musical instruments or noise-making devices.

All practices will take place at Jack Hammett Sports Complex (2750 Fairview Rd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626) and are subject to change. Fans are encouraged to download the free Los Angeles Chargers mobile app, follow @Chargers on social media and visit chargers.com/camp for an inside look at 2023 Training Camp presented by UNIFY.

The following is a complete list of Chargers' 2023 Training Camp presented by UNIFY practices open to the public and/or exclusively to Season Ticket Members:

Wednesday                July 26          9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Thursday                    July 27          9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday                   July 29           9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Monday                     July 31           9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.^

Friday                        Aug. 4            9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.^

Saturday                     Aug. 5            9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Sunday                       Aug. 6            5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.^

Wednesday                Aug. 9             9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.^

Thursday                   Aug. 10           9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.^

Monday                      Aug. 14           9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Thursday                    Aug. 17           9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.*^

Friday                         Aug. 18           9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.*^

* Exclusive to Season Ticket Members

^ Scheduled full-pad practice

