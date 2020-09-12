Los Angeles Chargers Activate Ryan Groy and Gabe Nabers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated guard Ryan Groy and fullback Gabe Nabers from the practice squad.
With 64 games played and 17 starts in his six-year NFL career, Groy spent his first season with the Bolts in 2019, appearing in nine games. He started along a Bills offensive line in 2016 that set a single-game team record with 589 total net yards against the Dolphins in Week 16.
Nabers appeared in 41 career games at Florida State, starting five contests. A versatile option in the passing game, he finished his Seminoles career with 19 catches for 269 yards (14.2 avg.) and three touchdown grabs.