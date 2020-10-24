Los Angeles Chargers Activate Melvin Ingram III and Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive end Melvin Ingram III and defensive tackle Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In corresponding moves, the team waived defensive end Jessie Lemonier and wide receiver Jason Moore.
For Sunday's game, Los Angeles activated running back Troymaine Pope from the practice squad and downgraded tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) to doubtful.
Ingram has played in 108 career games with 91 starts for the Bolts, totaling 340 tackles (251 solo) and 49.0 sacks. He's picked off three passes in his career, including one this year, and broken up 28 passes. Ingram has forced 13 fumbles and recovered seven — returning one for a 39-yard score.
A fourth-year player from North Carolina State, Jones has recorded 50 tackles (27 solo) in 29 career games (14 starts). He's added a half-sack, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.
Pope has appeared in 19 career games, including one this season with the Chargers. He hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass last season at Miami for his first career score, helping the team to a 30-10 victory. Over his career, Pope posted 64 rushing yards and returned 14 kickoffs for 288 yards.