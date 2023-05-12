Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Schedule Announced; Bolts Slated To Appear in League-High Six Primetime Games

SCHEDULE NOTES

vs. Miami, Sun., Sept. 10, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers host Miami for the 20th time ever in Week 1, with the Dolphins holding a 17-15 mark in the all-time series. Los Angeles topped Miami last season on Sunday Night Football, holding the Dolphins to 219 total net yards, the fewest allowed in the series by a Chargers defense in over 50 years. Los Angeles has a 10-1 record in the series when scoring at least 25 points.

at Tennessee, Sun., Sept. 17, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers are 28-15-1 (0.651) against the former AFL West rival. Los Angeles have won 11 of the past 13 games overall, including three of the last five on the road. Four of the last five matchups in the series have been decided by one score.

at Minnesota, Sun., Sept. 24, 10:00 a.m. PT (FOX) — The Week 3 matchup will be Los Angeles' first regular-season game a U.S. Bank Stadium, as the team hasn't visited the Twin Cities since 2015. Typically high-scoring affairs, the winning team scored at least 24 points in all but two of the series' 14 matchups.

vs. Las Vegas, Sun., Oct. 1, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers have won 14 of the past 20 home contests against the Raiders, scoring 20-plus points in all but five of those matchups. The Bolts ran off a streak of seven-straight home wins against the division rival from 2003-09. Los Angeles defeated the Raiders in the season opener at SoFi Stadium, 24-19, to kick off the 2022 season.

vs. Dallas, Mon., Oct. 16, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN) — Los Angeles will host the Cowboys for the second time at SoFi Stadium. The Bolts have won four of the last six games against the Cowboys, including a 22-point victory in Dallas on Thanksgiving in 2017. The Chargers have won three-straight games on Monday Night Football, while the contest marks the team's first-ever Monday night game against the Cowboys.

at Kansas City, Sun., Oct. 22, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers have won two of the last three road games against the Chiefs, including back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021. In three career games at Kansas City, Justin Herbert has thrown for 917 yards and 10 touchdowns with an interception for a 117.4 passer rating. Eight of the past 13 games in the series at Kansas City have been decided by seven or fewer points.

vs. Chicago, Sun., Oct. 29, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC) — Los Angeles plays against Chicago for the 14th time in history and the seventh at home, with the Bolts holding a 4-3 advantage in home games. The last two games in the series were decided by three or fewer points, including the Chargers' one-point win in Chicago in 2019. The Bolts and Bears have played four prime-time games in history, including one on Sunday Night Football in 1993.

at New York Jets, Mon., Nov. 6, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN) — Los Angeles plays the Jets for the first time since 2020, when Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns in a six-point victory at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers have an all-time record of 23-12-1 against the Jets, including wins in the last four matchups. The Bolts have a 2-0 record in primetime against the Jets, both of which came on Monday Night Football.

vs. Detroit, Sun., Nov. 12, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers host Detroit for the first time since a five-point win in 2015 and have won seven of the last nine against the Lions. In the 33-28 home victory in season, Keenan Allen hauled in 15 receptions, the most by a player on Kickoff Weekend since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

at Green Bay, Sun., Nov. 19, 10:00 a.m. PT (FOX) — The Bolts square off against Green Bay for just the 13th time in history. In the most recent game of the series, Los Angeles defeated the Packers at home in 2019 by 15 points, as the defense allowed just 184 total net yards.

vs. Baltimore, Sun., Nov. 26, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC) — The Week 12 matchup against the Ravens will mark just the ninth game Los Angeles hosts Baltimore. The Chargers beat the Ravens in the 2018 AFC Wild Card matchup, 23-17. The Bolts won the lone Sunday Night Football matchup against Baltimore in 2011, 34-14.

at New England, Sun., Dec. 3, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS) — Los Angeles heads to New England for first time since 2017. The Patriots hold a 24-14-2 advantage in the all-time series, while four of the last six matchups have been decided by less than 10 points.

vs. Denver, Sun., Dec. 10, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Bolts hold a 37-26 regular-season home record against the Broncos. In the 2022 home game on Monday Night Football, Los Angeles beat Denver in overtime, 19-16. The Chargers have posted 20-plus points in 11 of the past 17 home contests against the Broncos.

at Las Vegas, Thurs., Dec. 14, 5:15 p.m. PT (PRIME VIDEO) — Los Angeles has won 12 of the past 19 games against the Raiders on the road. 10 of the past 14 road games against the Raiders have been decided by one score, including three overtime contests. The Bolts play the Raiders on Thursday Night Football for the ninth time ever, and the first time since a come-from-behind overtime win in 2020.

vs. Buffalo, Sat., Dec. 23, 5:00 p.m. PT (PEACOCK) — Los Angeles hosts Buffalo for the first time since a 30-point win in 2017, where the Chargers forced six turnovers, including five in the first half. The Bolts have won the last six home games against the Bills and four of the last five games in the series overall. Los Angeles plays its fifth-ever Saturday night contest, and the team's first since 2018. The Chargers played their first Saturday night game against the Bills, a 20-3 victory in 1971.

at Denver, Sun., Dec. 31., 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — Los Angeles looks to win in Denver for the first time since a 14-point victory in the 2018 regular-season finale. 10 of the last 13 matchups in the Mile High City have been decided by one score, including six of them by less than seven points.

vs. Kansas City, Sat., Jan. 6 or Sun., Jan. 7., Time TBD (TBD) — The Chargers have an all-time regular-season home record against the Chiefs of 31-30-1, with the last four matchups being decided by one score. In 1993, the Chargers hosted an AFC Wild Card matchup against the Chiefs, a 17-0 victory for the Bolts.

ADDITIONAL SCHEDULE NOTES…

Season Opener Notes — The Bolts open the season at home against Miami, the second time the teams will square off in a season opener. The Chargers have won four-straight season openers and previously defeated the Dolphins in the 1986 season opener, 50-28. The Chargers have a 36-27 record in season openers, including an 18-9 mark when the season-opening contest is played at home.

Season Finale Notes — Los Angeles closes the season against Kansas City at home, marking the 14th season finale against the Chiefs and the eighth to take place at home. The Chargers won the most recent season finale matchup with Kansas City in 2020. The Bolts have closed the season at home 35 times, going 21-14 in those games. Los Angeles has an all-time regular-season finale record of 31-32.