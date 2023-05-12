Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Schedule Announced; Bolts Slated To Appear in League-High Six Primetime Games

The National Football League unveiled its complete schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday with the Los Angeles Chargers slated to appear in a league-high six national primetime games, including four at SoFi Stadium. The Bolts play twice on both ESPN's Monday Night Football and NBC's Sunday Night Football, once on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football and once in a Saturday night game broadcast exclusively on Peacock. Los Angeles will open (Miami) and close (Kansas City) the regular season at SoFi Stadium, the latter marking the club's first regular-season finale at home since 2017.
In conjunction with the official release of the 2023 schedule, the Chargers will place select single-game tickets on sale to the general public beginning at 7:00 p.m. PT at Chargers.com.
With a record of 36-27 (.571) in season openers, the Chargers will face the Dolphins to open the season for the second time in history, both as home games. The Bolts have won four-straight season openers and previously defeated the Dolphins in the 1986 season opener, 50-28. In that game, Hall of Fame Coach Don Coryell's offense eclipsed 500 net yards and Hall of Famer Dan Fouts threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bolts then go on a two-game road trip in Weeks 2 and 3. Los Angeles first heads to Tennessee, having won 11 of the past 13 games in the series, including three of the last five road matchups. The Chargers then head to Minnesota to play their first regular-season game in U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Chargers host Las Vegas in Week 4, having won 14 of the past 20 home games against the Raiders. The Bolts opened the 2022 season at home against Las Vegas, winning 24-19 behind quarterback Justin Herbert's three touchdown passes. Los Angeles then has its bye in Week 5 for the third time since the open date was re-instituted in the 1990 season.
After the bye, Los Angeles returns to SoFi Stadium for its first prime-time game of the season, hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Bolts have won four of the last six games in the series, and the Week 6 matchup marks the first-ever Monday night game between the teams.
Los Angeles then heads to Kansas City in Week 7, having won two of the past three games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bolts return home a week later for their first game on Sunday Night Football of the season, hosting the Chicago Bears for the teams' second-ever matchup on Sunday night. The Chargers won the most recent matchup in 2019, a 17-16 win in Chicago.
In Week 9, the Bolts go cross-country to the Big Apple to play the New York Jets on the team's second Monday Night Football game of the season. Los Angeles has won the last four games in the series, including a 34-28 victory in 2020, and has a 2-0 all-time record against the Jets on Monday night.
The Chargers then face back-to-back NFC North opponents — Detroit at home in Week 10 and in Green Bay in Week 11. Los Angeles has won seven of the last nine games against the Lions, including all five home games in the series. The Bolts had a 15-point home win in 2019 over the Packers in the most recent game in the series.
For the team's second appearance on Sunday Night Football of the season, the Bolts will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers won the previous Sunday night matchup in the series in 2011, 34-14. To begin the month of December, the Bolts head East to play the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., for the first time since 2017.
Los Angeles returns home in Week 14 to host the Denver Broncos. The Bolts defeated the Broncos last season in overtime on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium, 19-16, and hold a 37-26 regular-season home record against the AFC West-foe, and de Four days later, the Bolts head to Sin City to play the Raiders on Thursday Night Football, the ninth time the teams have squared off on Thursday night. It's the first TNF game between the clubs since 2020 when the Bolts mounted a come-from-behind overtime victory in Las Vegas.
In Week 16, Los Angeles hosts Buffalo on Saturday night, with the game broadcast exclusively on Peacock. It's the fifth-ever Saturday night matchup in Chargers history and the second against the Bills. Los Angeles has won the past six home contests in the series with the Bills, including a 30-point victory in 2017.
The Chargers close the 2023 calendar year on New Year's Eve in the Mile High City against the Denver Broncos before concluding the regular season at SoFi Stadium a week later against the Kansas City Chiefs on either Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7. The Chargers look to win defeat the Chiefs in a season finale for the second-straight time after a 38-21 victory in Kansas City to wrap up the 2020 regular season. Los Angeles holds an all-time record of 21-14 in season finales played at home.
In addition to the 2023 regular-season schedule announcement, Los Angeles' preseason opponents have also been finalized. The Bolts open the preseason against the Rams in what will be the 40th preseason meeting between the teams. The Chargers won the 2021 preseason contest with the Rams "on the road" at SoFi Stadium, 13-6, and hold a 20-19 all-time advantage in the preseason.
The Bolts then host New Orleans in Week 2 of the preseason for the first time since 2019. The teams have squared off in the preseason 10 times, including four times in the last six years.
Los Angeles then heads to the Bay Area to face San Francisco for their third and final preseason game. The matchup marks the 50th preseason game between the Bolts and 49ers, with the teams facing off in the preseason in 34 of the past 36 years.
2023 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|Television
|Pre 1
|Sat. Aug. 12
|at Los Angeles Rams
|6:00 pm
|CBS LA/Estrella
|Pre 2
|Sun. Aug. 20
|New Orleans Saints
|4:05 pm
|CBS LA/Estrella
|Pre 3
|TBD
|at San Francisco 49ers
|TBD
|CBS LA/Estrella
2023 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|Television
|1
|Sun. Sept. 10
|Miami Dolphins
|1:25 pm
|CBS
|2
|Sun. Sept. 17
|at Tennessee Titans
|10 am
|CBS
|3
|Sun. Sept. 24
|at Minnesota Vikings
|10 am
|Fox
|4
|Sun. Oct. 1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1:05 pm
|CBS
|5
|Sun. Oct. 8
|BYE
|----
|----
|6
|Mon. Oct. 16
|Dallas Cowboys
|5:15 pm
|ESPN
|7
|Sun. Oct. 22
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:25 pm
|CBS
|8
|Sun. Oct. 29
|Chicago Bears
|5:20 pm
|NBC*
|9
|Mon. Nov. 6
|at New York Jets
|5:15 pm
|ESPN
|10
|Sun. Nov. 12
|Detroit Lions
|1:05 pm
|CBS
|11
|Sun. Nov. 19
|at Green Bay Packers
|10 am
|Fox
|12
|Sun. Nov. 26
|Baltimore Ravens
|5:20 pm
|NBC*
|13
|Sun. Dec. 3
|at New England Patriots
|10 am
|CBS
|14
|Sun. Dec. 10
|Denver Broncos
|1:25 pm
|CBS
|15
|Thur. Dec. 14
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|5:15 pm
|Prime Video
|16
|Sat. Dec. 23
|Buffalo Bills
|5 pm
|Peacock
|17
|Sun. Dec. 31
|at Denver Broncos
|1:25 pm
|CBS
|18
|TBD
|Kansas City Chiefs
|TBD
|TBD*
*Select Prime Time games subject to change; Week 18 games TBD
This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football in the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17.
During the Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC) and Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night or Monday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET.
As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM ET and 4:25 PM ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 PM ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visithttps://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.
SCHEDULE NOTES
vs. Miami, Sun., Sept. 10, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers host Miami for the 20th time ever in Week 1, with the Dolphins holding a 17-15 mark in the all-time series. Los Angeles topped Miami last season on Sunday Night Football, holding the Dolphins to 219 total net yards, the fewest allowed in the series by a Chargers defense in over 50 years. Los Angeles has a 10-1 record in the series when scoring at least 25 points.
at Tennessee, Sun., Sept. 17, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers are 28-15-1 (0.651) against the former AFL West rival. Los Angeles have won 11 of the past 13 games overall, including three of the last five on the road. Four of the last five matchups in the series have been decided by one score.
at Minnesota, Sun., Sept. 24, 10:00 a.m. PT (FOX) — The Week 3 matchup will be Los Angeles' first regular-season game a U.S. Bank Stadium, as the team hasn't visited the Twin Cities since 2015. Typically high-scoring affairs, the winning team scored at least 24 points in all but two of the series' 14 matchups.
vs. Las Vegas, Sun., Oct. 1, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers have won 14 of the past 20 home contests against the Raiders, scoring 20-plus points in all but five of those matchups. The Bolts ran off a streak of seven-straight home wins against the division rival from 2003-09. Los Angeles defeated the Raiders in the season opener at SoFi Stadium, 24-19, to kick off the 2022 season.
vs. Dallas, Mon., Oct. 16, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN) — Los Angeles will host the Cowboys for the second time at SoFi Stadium. The Bolts have won four of the last six games against the Cowboys, including a 22-point victory in Dallas on Thanksgiving in 2017. The Chargers have won three-straight games on Monday Night Football, while the contest marks the team's first-ever Monday night game against the Cowboys.
at Kansas City, Sun., Oct. 22, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers have won two of the last three road games against the Chiefs, including back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021. In three career games at Kansas City, Justin Herbert has thrown for 917 yards and 10 touchdowns with an interception for a 117.4 passer rating. Eight of the past 13 games in the series at Kansas City have been decided by seven or fewer points.
vs. Chicago, Sun., Oct. 29, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC) — Los Angeles plays against Chicago for the 14th time in history and the seventh at home, with the Bolts holding a 4-3 advantage in home games. The last two games in the series were decided by three or fewer points, including the Chargers' one-point win in Chicago in 2019. The Bolts and Bears have played four prime-time games in history, including one on Sunday Night Football in 1993.
at New York Jets, Mon., Nov. 6, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN) — Los Angeles plays the Jets for the first time since 2020, when Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns in a six-point victory at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers have an all-time record of 23-12-1 against the Jets, including wins in the last four matchups. The Bolts have a 2-0 record in primetime against the Jets, both of which came on Monday Night Football.
vs. Detroit, Sun., Nov. 12, 1:05 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Chargers host Detroit for the first time since a five-point win in 2015 and have won seven of the last nine against the Lions. In the 33-28 home victory in season, Keenan Allen hauled in 15 receptions, the most by a player on Kickoff Weekend since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.
at Green Bay, Sun., Nov. 19, 10:00 a.m. PT (FOX) — The Bolts square off against Green Bay for just the 13th time in history. In the most recent game of the series, Los Angeles defeated the Packers at home in 2019 by 15 points, as the defense allowed just 184 total net yards.
vs. Baltimore, Sun., Nov. 26, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC) — The Week 12 matchup against the Ravens will mark just the ninth game Los Angeles hosts Baltimore. The Chargers beat the Ravens in the 2018 AFC Wild Card matchup, 23-17. The Bolts won the lone Sunday Night Football matchup against Baltimore in 2011, 34-14.
at New England, Sun., Dec. 3, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS) — Los Angeles heads to New England for first time since 2017. The Patriots hold a 24-14-2 advantage in the all-time series, while four of the last six matchups have been decided by less than 10 points.
vs. Denver, Sun., Dec. 10, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — The Bolts hold a 37-26 regular-season home record against the Broncos. In the 2022 home game on Monday Night Football, Los Angeles beat Denver in overtime, 19-16. The Chargers have posted 20-plus points in 11 of the past 17 home contests against the Broncos.
at Las Vegas, Thurs., Dec. 14, 5:15 p.m. PT (PRIME VIDEO) — Los Angeles has won 12 of the past 19 games against the Raiders on the road. 10 of the past 14 road games against the Raiders have been decided by one score, including three overtime contests. The Bolts play the Raiders on Thursday Night Football for the ninth time ever, and the first time since a come-from-behind overtime win in 2020.
vs. Buffalo, Sat., Dec. 23, 5:00 p.m. PT (PEACOCK) — Los Angeles hosts Buffalo for the first time since a 30-point win in 2017, where the Chargers forced six turnovers, including five in the first half. The Bolts have won the last six home games against the Bills and four of the last five games in the series overall. Los Angeles plays its fifth-ever Saturday night contest, and the team's first since 2018. The Chargers played their first Saturday night game against the Bills, a 20-3 victory in 1971.
at Denver, Sun., Dec. 31., 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS) — Los Angeles looks to win in Denver for the first time since a 14-point victory in the 2018 regular-season finale. 10 of the last 13 matchups in the Mile High City have been decided by one score, including six of them by less than seven points.
vs. Kansas City, Sat., Jan. 6 or Sun., Jan. 7., Time TBD (TBD) — The Chargers have an all-time regular-season home record against the Chiefs of 31-30-1, with the last four matchups being decided by one score. In 1993, the Chargers hosted an AFC Wild Card matchup against the Chiefs, a 17-0 victory for the Bolts.
ADDITIONAL SCHEDULE NOTES…
Season Opener Notes — The Bolts open the season at home against Miami, the second time the teams will square off in a season opener. The Chargers have won four-straight season openers and previously defeated the Dolphins in the 1986 season opener, 50-28. The Chargers have a 36-27 record in season openers, including an 18-9 mark when the season-opening contest is played at home.
Season Finale Notes — Los Angeles closes the season against Kansas City at home, marking the 14th season finale against the Chiefs and the eighth to take place at home. The Chargers won the most recent season finale matchup with Kansas City in 2020. The Bolts have closed the season at home 35 times, going 21-14 in those games. Los Angeles has an all-time regular-season finale record of 31-32.
Bye Week Notes — The Chargers have the bye in Week 5 for the third time since the open date was re-instituted into NFL schedules in 1990. It will be the first time in history that Los Angeles plays Dallas following the bye. Since being re-instituted in 1990, the Chargers have gone 16-17 in games following the bye.