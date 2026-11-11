Chargers Host 5th Annual Legends Golf Tournament During Legends Weekend

The Legends stayed at Pechanga Resort Casino the evening prior before heading over in the morning to enjoy brunch prior to their start.

Paired up in foursomes, the group set out in the course that included a number of hole activations and on-course activities as well.

Aside from the top three winning groups and their multitude prizes, they also participated in a pair of longest drives and closest to the pin competitions.

As for the winning groups, the foursome that included Neal and former Chargers cornerback Shareece Wright took home the victory at the end of the event.

Following the tournament, guests were invited to join for an award reception, where the winners and their prizes were announced.