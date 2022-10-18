Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Chargers Treat Breast Cancer Survivors to Spa Day at Pechanga 

Oct 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

pechanga

In a lot of ways, the last couple of days have been comforting for Elaine Knauf.

A 14-year cancer survivor, Monday was only the second time in her life Knauf got to experience what it was like to sit, share and just be around other cancer survivors — an experience she called "spiritual."

"Unless you're a cancer survivor, you have no idea what it feels like until you get around other survivors," Knauf said. "We share, even the littlest tiny thing, we share that, and it just brings emotions up, and we just can't talk to people like that.

"The only ones who really understand are survivors," Knauf added.

Knauf lost her two youngest sisters and other family members to breast cancer, which encouraged her to regularly schedule routine checkups. After being diagnosed with breast cancer after one of those checkups, Knauf underwent a 21-hour surgery that included a DIEP flap, and six months of chemotherapy until she became a survivor a little over 14 years ago.

Now, Knauf tries lift spirits as much as she can, as she tries to impart gifts with other people who have similar stories.

"I bring stuff like bracelets, charms, I always take it to my oncologist so they can distribute to new diagnoses or ones that have gone through a lot, that are still going through a chemo," Knauf said.

Sporting her Chargers shoes, socks and earrings, Knauf was one of the many cancer survivors on hand with the American Cancer Society during Monday's win as part of the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative.

"The experience, I can't even describe it," Knauf said. "It was just so calming, too. Knowing that you're not alone, it was just nice. It was just really nice."

Knauf was one of the survivors in attendance at last week's "Special Pamper Day", an event hosted by the Chargers partnering with the Pechanga Casino & Resort and the American Cancer Society.

Chargers and Pechanga Casino & Resort host Breast Cancer Survivors at for a Special Pamper Day

The Chargers teamed up with Pechanga Casino & Resort to host a special spa and pampering day for 12 breast cancer survivors in honor of Crucial Catch month. The survivors were treated to massages and facials at Pechanga's state of the art facility and were treated to lunch with Amy Staley, wife of Head Coach Brandon Staley.

221013_SpaDay_MN_072
1 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_038
2 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_003
3 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_015
4 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_018
5 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_021
6 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_008
7 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_024
8 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_027
9 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_010
10 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_040
11 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_044
12 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_029
13 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_035
14 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_030
15 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_050
16 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_052
17 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_062
18 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_065
19 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221013_SpaDay_MN_069
20 / 20
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The event at Pechanga took place Thursday, as breast cancer survivors were treated to massages and facials and were also treated to lunch with Amy Staley, the wife of Head Coach Brandon Staley.

The spa day was great by itself, but the opportunity to spend time with other survivors is what stood out to Knauf the most.

"The whole experience is just hard to describe, being able to do this with other survivors," Knauf said about the event. "That they know, all we have to do is look at each other and they already know what I'm thinking, I know what they're thinking, and we don't even have to have words.

"We have conversations by just looking at each other. It's indescribable," Knauf added.

Brandon Staley underwent his own battle with cancer, as he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at 24 years old. Amy Staley, who was at the event Thursday, spoke about how special it was for her given her family's history with cancer.

"Cancer is a part of Brandon's story and his family's, so there will always be a connection when we're amongst other survivors," Amy Staley said. "But I personally love surrounding myself with strong women. Women who have perspective, courage and grace. These women took it to a whole new level.

"It's inspiring to hear their stories and equally as uplifting to learn what many of them are doing to support others who are going through their own breast cancer fight now," Staley added.

The day achieved what Knauf mentioned — bringing them all together.

"It brought me so much joy to see these women relaxing and enjoying each other's company on this day of pampering," Staley said. "The Chargers and Pechanga partnered to give these women a special day…relaxation and survivor sisterhood. That is beautiful!"

Heather Birdsall, the Chargers Vice President of Community Relations, emphasized the importance of taking care of each other, and what this event hoped to bring to the survivors.

"We are thankful to be partnering with Pechanga and the American Cancer Society to host some amazing women for some relaxation and connection," Birdsall said. "It is important that we take the time to care of ourselves and each other, especially when the burden we are carrying can be heavy and overwhelming.

"We hope all patients and survivors know we are rooting for them and celebrating their survivorship today and every day," Birdsall added.

As the event passed and Knauf reflected on the experiences, she knows that it is important to celebrate being a survivor.

"While it's sad that we are people with cancer, it's fabulous that we're survivors and we're still here, and we count," Knauf said. "We celebrate every year."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 19 - Broncos 16

Cosas que vimos el lunes en SoFi

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts take on the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:25 p.m. (PT)

news

Los Ángeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers enfrentan a los Seahawks el domingo, 23 de octubre a la 1:25 PM hora pacífico

news

Power Rankings: Bolts Rise After 3rd Straight Win

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked as they prepare to host the Seahawks

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

Latest News
Advertising