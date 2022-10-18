Chargers Treat Breast Cancer Survivors to Spa Day at Pechanga 

The event at Pechanga took place Thursday, as breast cancer survivors were treated to massages and facials and were also treated to lunch with Amy Staley, the wife of Head Coach Brandon Staley.

The spa day was great by itself, but the opportunity to spend time with other survivors is what stood out to Knauf the most.

"The whole experience is just hard to describe, being able to do this with other survivors," Knauf said about the event. "That they know, all we have to do is look at each other and they already know what I'm thinking, I know what they're thinking, and we don't even have to have words.

"We have conversations by just looking at each other. It's indescribable," Knauf added.

Brandon Staley underwent his own battle with cancer, as he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at 24 years old. Amy Staley, who was at the event Thursday, spoke about how special it was for her given her family's history with cancer.

"Cancer is a part of Brandon's story and his family's, so there will always be a connection when we're amongst other survivors," Amy Staley said. "But I personally love surrounding myself with strong women. Women who have perspective, courage and grace. These women took it to a whole new level.

"It's inspiring to hear their stories and equally as uplifting to learn what many of them are doing to support others who are going through their own breast cancer fight now," Staley added.

The day achieved what Knauf mentioned — bringing them all together.

"It brought me so much joy to see these women relaxing and enjoying each other's company on this day of pampering," Staley said. "The Chargers and Pechanga partnered to give these women a special day…relaxation and survivor sisterhood. That is beautiful!"

Heather Birdsall, the Chargers Vice President of Community Relations, emphasized the importance of taking care of each other, and what this event hoped to bring to the survivors.

"We are thankful to be partnering with Pechanga and the American Cancer Society to host some amazing women for some relaxation and connection," Birdsall said. "It is important that we take the time to care of ourselves and each other, especially when the burden we are carrying can be heavy and overwhelming.

"We hope all patients and survivors know we are rooting for them and celebrating their survivorship today and every day," Birdsall added.

As the event passed and Knauf reflected on the experiences, she knows that it is important to celebrate being a survivor.