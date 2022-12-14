Chargers Surprise 150 Students with New Bikes

"To be able to surprise them all with a bike at the end was awesome," Fox said after the event. "It was super cool to see how excited everyone got. When we got through the initial bikes and everyone thought we were out, being able to drop the news that we had a bunch of them was cool to see the reaction."

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker added: "It was pretty cool. One of the teachers said it was about to bring her to tears, and I felt the same way. I saw a kid come up and he was like, 'I'm going to give the bike to my little brother.' It just melts my heart."

Pollakov, who founded the Bikes For Kids Foundation 20 years ago, believes that giving away a bike to a child can help change their life — something he knows because it happened to him.

"For me, when I take a look at these bikes, I'm not looking at a bike, I'm looking at a child," Pollakov said. "I'm looking at an opportunity for that child for them to change what they do and what situation they're in and to some of them, it can make a really big difference."

Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia was also one of the members of the team on hand. He noted that showing the kids that their dreams are possible was another important factor of the day.

"For me, just seeing the kid's enjoyment, you never really know how much presents can mean to a little kid, especially at this age when they're developing," Ogbonnia said. "They're excited to see any type of caliber of adult like this.