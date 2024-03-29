5 Things to Know About New Chargers CB Kristian Fulton

3. Big season in 2021

Fulton's best season as a pro came during the Titans 2021 season that saw them notch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The cornerback set a career-high in games played with 13 that year, notching two interceptions and leading the team with 14 passes defensed.

He became a crucial piece of the secondary on their run to the top seed in the conference as a starter, and also started in their postseason game that year.

4. A National Champion

Fulton ended his collegiate career on the mountaintop.

The cornerback finished his final two years at LSU as a starter in the secondary and would go on to be a big part of the school's historic 2019 season.

As one of the top cornerbacks in college football that year, Fulton started all 15 games with 38 tackles and 15 passes defended to go along with an interception. He would also earn a Second-Team All-ACC selection.

And he also saved one of his best performances for last.

Fulton posted a career-high six tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the National Championship win over Clemson.

5. Top prospect in Louisiana

Fulton was a standout in the state of Louisiana before his days at LSU.

Listed as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana by multiple outlets, Fulton was a highly sought after high school player.

He was a five-star prospect out of Rummel High School and was as dominant as they came on the defensive side.